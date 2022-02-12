TOWSON, Md. — Susquehanna missed just four shots from the field in the second half — shooting 16-of-20, as the River Hawks clinched the regular-season Landmark Conference title with a 74-55 win over Goucher on Saturday afternoon.
Its the second straight conference title for the River Hawks — the team didn't play in 2020-21 due the COVID-19 pandemic — who won their ninth straight game.
The River Hawks (19-4, 11-1) will now host a semifinal playoff game on Feb. 23, and the championship game on Feb. 26, if the River Hawks win the semifinal.
The offense was fueled by the Susquehanna backcourt as Danny Frauenheim was the game's leading scorer with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Lukas Yurasits was perfect from the field on four shots for 12 points, and Jay Martin contributed 12 points and six rebounds off the bench.
The first half was fairly close throughout as the Gophers had some hot shooting from outside against the Susquehanna zone, hitting multiple 3s just before the shot-clock buzzer. Trailing by one with just more two minutes left in the half, a Cooper Haberern 3 gave Susquehanna the lead for good.
The River Hawks scored 15 unanswered points to open the second half before Goucher (3-19, 0-12) finally got on the board in the second half with 13:22 left in the game. A layup by Martin at the 5:04 mark gave SU their largest lead of the game at 32 points, capping what was a 37-9 run over the first 14:54 of the second half.
Susquehanna 74, Goucher 55
Susquehanna (19-4)
Danny Frauenheim 5-9 2-2 14; Lukas Yurasits 4-4 3-4 12; Dominic Dunn 2-6 1-1 6; Quincy Houghton 2-4 0-1 5; Jack Van Syckle 2-3 0-0 4; Jay Martin 5-9 2-3 12; Howie Rankine 4-7 0-0 9; Cooper Haberern 3-3 0-0 8; Noah Klinewski 0-0 2-2 2; Ryan Collins 1-2 0-0 2; Steven Ressler 0-0 0-1 0; Thomas Sampson 0-0 0-2 0; Pat Corbett 0-0 0-0 0; Stu McAvoy 0-0 0-0 0; Ethan Stoute 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-47 10-16 74.
Goucher (3-19)
Cameron Issacs 4-10 2-2 12; Octavius Johnson 5-10 2-3 12; Tevin Venson 1-6 3-4 5; Josh Lichti 1-3 1-2 3; Angad Ahluwalia 1-1 0-0 3; John Dixon 4-7 2-2 11; Will Towne 2-5 0-0 6; Mal Graham 1-1 0-0 3; Alex Miller 0-2 0-0 0; Riley Galler 0-1 0-0 0; Thomas Lewis 0-0 0-0 0; Drew Pitts 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 10-13 55.
Halftime: SU, 33-29. 3-point goals: SU 8-17 (Frauenheim 2-3; Yurasits 1-1; Dunn 1-5; Haughton 1-2; Martin 0-2; Rankine 1-2; Haberern 2-2); Goucher 7-16 (Issacs 2-6; Venson 0-1; Lichti 0-1; Ahluwalia 1-1; Dixon 1-1; Towne 2-5; Graham 1-1). Rebounds: Susquehanna 30 (Van Syckle 7); Goucher 20 (Johnson 6); Assists: Susquehanna 11 (Van Syckle 4); Goucher 8 (Johnson 3); Steals: Susquehanna 6 (Martin 4); Goucher 7 (Issacs and Lichti, 2 each); Turnovers: SU 15, Goucher 15. Total fouls: SU 12, Goucher 16. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none; A-215.