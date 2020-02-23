SELINSGROVE — Olivia Brandt and her teammates were aware that their chances of reaching the postseason were slim, but that didn’t seem to impact how they played Saturday.
Since all but one of the River Hawks are expected to return next season, the River Hawks wanted to close their season strong.
Brandt, Amalia Esposito, Erin McQuillen and Nevin Hoenninger all reached double-figure scoring, and Susquehanna brought an end to the 2019-20 women’s basketball campaign by defeating Juniata 68-61 in Landmark Conference action.
McQuillen and Hoenninger posted double-doubles after collecting 11 rebounds apiece. Hoenninger also added seven assists, three blocks and four steals.
“We know that next year, obviously (we’re going to) have the same team,” said Brandt, a 5-foot-11 sophomore. “There was like a calmness today. I think we knew what our fate was going to be. We just wanted to go out on a positive note, look forward to next year, and just finish this year off positively.”
Susquehanna (15-10, 7-7) also shot the ball effectively from the free-throw line (22-for-26) against the visiting Eagles (5-20, 2-12). The River Hawks needed those points since 6-4 junior Gracie Stauffer scored 31 points and grabbed 16 boards for Juniata.
The River Hawks finished the season tied for fifth place in the Landmark Conference standings — one game out of a playoff spot in their first season under coach Gabby Holko. Susquehanna finished last season with a 6-18 overall record and a 3-11 mark in league play.
“It’s huge,” Brandt said of Susquehanna’s progress during Holko’s inaugural season. “We didn’t expect it. I think we knew we were going to be good, but with the wins we got were really good. We’re finally seeing it and everyone’s finally seeing what our potential is.”
Holko said: “We just talked about it in the locker room, but this year people didn’t expect us to be where we’re at. Next year, they’re going to … and that’s (going to require) a mindset change.”
There was plenty of enthusiasm bubbling from Susquehanna’s locker room following a season-ending victory that appeared to be a one-sided game early — Susquehanna led by 13 (23-10) after one quarter, and 12 (35-23) at the half.
Stauffer picked up two early fouls and managed just 10 points in the opening half. After the break, the West Perry graduate took over in the paint, and scored 21 of her 31 points in the third and fourth quarters.
Stauffer hit two free throws to pull Juniata within four points (48-44) after three quarters. Several minutes later, her bucket off a Cassie Mock entry pass had the Eagles down one (50-49) with 8:30 to go.
Esposito answered with a transition hoop off a McQuillen pass, and Juniata pulled even when Grace Long buried a long 3-ball. Brandt responded with a 3-pointer of her own off a McQuillen assist.
Juniata crept within two (62-60) on another Stauffer hoop with 2:10 to play. Juniata’s Larissa Leonard sliced into the paint and attempted a game-tying shot, but Brandt got a piece of the shot. Hoenninger grabbed the rebound and then set up another Esposito transition basket with an accurate pass.
Four free throws in the final 30 seconds — two apiece from Esposito and Brandt — sealed the win for the River Hawks.
“This group didn’t have confidence and we really built that confidence throughout the year,” Holko said. “We really knew that we had to work as a team.
“I have to give 110 percent to these kids. They came every single day for 70 practices and worked their butts off and they worked together. They wanted to prove something to themselves and they did just that this season.”
SUSQUEHANNA 68, JUNIATA 61
Juniata (5-20, 2-12) 61
Grace Long 4-9 0-2 12; Larissa Leonard 2-11 1-2 6; Madison Colyer 2-12 0-0 4; Cassie Mock 0-6 3-4 3; Gracie Stauffer 12-21 6-8 31; Cassidy Arnold 1-4 0-2 2; Averie Hess 0-0 0-0 0; Taylor Vrabel 0-0 0-0 0; Abigail E’nama 0-2 0-0 0; Kymiah Carpenter 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 22-68 10-18 61.
Susquehanna (15-10, 7-7) 68
Erin McQuillen 6-16 0-0 14; Rachel Sweger 1-1 0-0 2; Olivia Brandt 6-12 6-8 20; Amalia Esposito 5-7 5-6 15; Nevin Hoenninger 1-11 8-8 10; Isabella Schwabe 1-3 1-2 3; Alexa Petrozzino 0-0 0-0 0; Kaitlyn Lynch 0-1 2-2 2; Madi Welliver 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-53 22-26 68.
Halftime: Susquehanna 35-23. 3-point goals: Juniata 7-24 (Long 4-6, Stauffer 1-2, Carpenter 1-3, Leonard 1-5, Arnold 0-1, E’nama 0-1, Colyer 0-3, Mock 0-3); Susquehanna 4-16 (Brandt 2-4, McQuillen 2-7, Esposito 0-1, Lynch 0-1, Hoenninger 0-3). Rebounds: Juniata 39 (Stauffer 16); Susquehanna 43 (McQuillen 11, Hoenninger 11). Assists: Juniata 17 (Leonard 5, Colyer 5); Susquehanna 14 (Hoenninger 7). Total fouls: Juniata 16; Susquehanna 19. Fouled out: Welliver. Turnovers: Juniata 14; Susquehanna 16.