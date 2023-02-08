HUNTINGDON — Host Juniata College was held under 10 points in all four quarters, as the Susquehanna University women's basketball team earned a 43-32 road Landmark Conference win on Wednesday.
Neither team was particularly efficient offensively as Susquehanna (9-13, 4-8 Landmark) shot only 25% from the field.
The difference for the River Hawks was the third quarter, as they made 4-of-7 overall and 3-of-4 from behind the 3-point arc in the period to outscore Juniata 16-7 in the frame.
Susquehanna led by as many as 10 points in the second quarter after a triple from senior Kaitlyn Lynch with 5:24 to go in the frame. Kynnedy Miller of Juniata answered right back with a 3-pointer, as the Eagles scored the final five points of the period to send the game to intermission at 21-16 Susquehanna.
Juniata trimmed its deficit down to three early in the third quarter, but SU would slowly grow its lead up to as much as 14 right before the end of the period on a triple from Lauren Klein. Juniata would get as close at five at 37-32 with just under seven minutes to play in regulation, but would not score again as SU pulled away for the win.
First-year Julia Roth tallied eight points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals in the win, while Lynch finished with eight points and eight boards. First-year Julia Pinckert added six points, four steals, four assists and four rebounds, and Isabella Schwabe came off the bench to record eight points and five rebounds.
Fifth-year Olivia Brandt corralled nine rebounds in 28 minutes, with Klein finishing with seven points.
Susquehanna 43, Juniata 32
Susquehanna (9-13)
Kaitlyn Lynch 3-15 0-0 8; Julia Roth 3-8 2-4 8; Julia Pinckert 1-5 3-4 6; Kenzie Selvaggi 1-6 1-2 3; Olivia Brandt 1-9 1-1 3; Isabella Schwabe 2-4 4-6 8; Lauren Klein 2-5 1-2 7. Totals 13-52 12-19 43.
Juniata (7-15)
Steph Emert 2-8 4-4 8; Bri Bodtorf 3-12 0-0 6; Haily Sherman 2-14 0-0 5; Kynnedy Miller 1-7 0-0 3; Emelie Nonemaker 0-2 0-0 0; Emily McCann 2-4 0-0 4; Emma Coolidge 1-3 2-2 4; Dani Scipioni 0-0 0-0 0; Sarah Betts 0-3 0-0 0; Aleya Eisenberg 0-0 0-0 0; Olivia Berg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-54 6-6 32.
Score by quarters
SU;11;10;16;6 — 43
Juniata;9;7;7;9 — 32
3-point shooting: SU 5-19 (Lynch 2-8, Pinckert 1-3, Selvaggi 0-4; Klein 2-4); Juniata 4-21 (Emert 0-2; Bodtorf 0-2; Sherman 1-5; Miller 1-6; Nonemaker 0-1; McCann 2-3; Coolidge 0-1; Eisenberg 0-1). Rebounds: SU 46 (Roth 13); Juniata 38 (Coolidge 9); Steals: SU 12 (Pinckert 4); Juniata 9 (Bodtorf, Miller and Coolidge, 2 each). Turnovers: SU 16, Juniata 17; Total fouls: SU 12, Juniata 19; Fouled out: none. A-187.