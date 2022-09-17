SELINSGROVE — Saturday’s game at Doug Arthur Stadium couldn’t have gone much better for the nationally ranked Susquehanna River Hawks.
The River Hawks (3-0, 2-0) dominated in just about every statistical category on their way to a 37-3 win over Moravian.
Coming off a nail-biting 39-36 win over Franklin & Marshall last week that featured 23 unanswered points for the Diplomats, a much better performance was crucial for SU, who entered the game ranked 23rd in the nation by d3football.com.
While the offense put up 37 points, it was the defense that stole the show. The Susquehanna defense allowed just 123 total yards and forced a loss of 37 yards on tackles-for-losses. Coach Tom Perkovich was proud of his team’s performance.
“We were locked in for all 60 minutes,” said Perkovich. “I was happy with how with the lead how it was, we kept our foot on the gas pedal and kept playing well.”
The River Hawks jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter via a 37-yard field goal by Southern Columbia grad Elijah Hoffman and a 5-yard touchdown run by quarterback Michael Ruisch on a read-option play call. Rowen Hershey broke multiple tackles on his way to the end zone in the second quarter, and Frankie Negrini powered his way through the Greyhound defensive line to push the River Hawk offensive tally to 24 going into the halftime break.
Many of Susquehanna’s drives started with great field position thanks to the dominant defensive unit. A Drew Robinson interception set up Negrini’s TD run, and a low snap on a punt gave SU possession at the Moravian 6-yard-line prior to Ruisch’s TD run.
Ruisch, who threw four interceptions in the game against the Diplomats, had a much better performance Saturday, tallying 3 touchdowns with no interceptions and throwing for 230 yards.
“We focused on getting better every day,” said Ruisch. “We came out today and put together a full 60 minutes of football.”
Ruisch’s third touchdown was a 31-yard pass to Kyle Howes, who ended as the River Hawks’ leading receiver. D.K. Wyche also added a rushing touchdown to push the final score to 37-3.
The story of the day in the Centennial Conference was Ursinus’s 35-28 upset win over Muhlenberg, national semifinalists last season. The result likely puts Susquehanna and Johns Hopkins on a collision course for a pseudo-conference championship game later this season if both teams hold serve until then. SU hosts Hopkins on Oct. 29.
“We just have to focus on Dickinson next week,” said Ruisch when asked about his thoughts on the conference outlook after the upset. “Got to focus on controlling what we can control and go from there.”
The Red Devils (1-2) are coming off their first win of the season and will host next Saturday’s game in Carlisle. The Riverhawks won that matchup 31-14 a season ago.
SUSQUEHANNS 37, MORAVIAN 3
MORAVIAN (1-2);0;3;0;0 - 3
SUSQUEHANNA (3-0);10;14;7;6 - 37
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
SU-Elijah Hoffman 37 yard field goal, 11:41
SU-Michael Ruisch 5 yard run. (Hoffman kick), 7:25
Second Quarter
SU-Michael Ruisch 21 yard pass to Rowan Hershey. (Hoffman kick), 14:49
MOR-Sam Bingaman 32 yard field goal, 10:50
SU-Frankie Negrini 1 yard run. (Hoffman kick), 8:05
Third Quarter
SU-Michael Ruisch 31 yard pass to Kyle Howes. (Hoffman kick), 12:14
Fourth Quarter
SU-D.K. Wyche 2 yard run. (PAT missed), 11:40
TEAM STATISTICS
;MOR;SU
First Downs;11;23
Rushing Yards;34-64;43-238
Passing Yards;59;240
Passing;9-22-2;19-36-1
Fumbles-lost; 0-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;6-50;10-115
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING- Moravian- Nate Boyle 16-58; Jared Jenkins 9-10; Angelo Macera 7-11; Sam Bingaman 1-minus14. Susquehanna- Hunter Coulter 8-55; D.K. Wyche 11-54, 1 TD; Frankie Negrini 12-50, 1 TD; MichaelRuisch 6-37, 1 TD; Brayden Knoblauch 1-12; Kyle Howes 2-11; Gavin Coles 2-10; Michael Lefever 1-9.
PASSING- Moravian- Jenkins 8-20-2; Carer Hallgren 1-2-0. Susquehanna- Ruisch 17-33-0; Knoblauch 2-3-1.
RECEIVING- Moravian- Brad Bryan 1-28; Tim Garlick 4-23; Boyle 1-6; Brandon Grace 2-4; Macera 1-minus2. Susquehanna- Howes 5-91, 1 TD; Lefever 5-62; Bryce Ellinger 3-32; Rowen Hershey 1-21, 1 TD; Jacob Erb 2-17; Eddie Nugent 1-10; Edwin Thomas III 1-7; Michael Robbins 1-0.