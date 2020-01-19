ELIZABETHTOWN — All five starters for Susquehanna men’s basketball team scored in double figures as the River Hawks remained undefeated in the Landmark Conference with an 86-74 victory over Elizabethtown College on Saturday afternoon.
The win sets up a showdown with Scranton (12-3 overall, 4-0 Landmark Conference) on Wednesday at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
It’s the third straight win for the River Hawks, and the third straight game Susquehanna got off a to a slow start, falling behind by seven in the first half, but a 16-6 run keyed by 10 points by Bryce Butler alloweed the River Hawks to build a nine-point lead.
The River Hawks built a 17-point lead with 15 minutes left in the game. Susquehanna (11-3, 4-0) maintained a double-digit advantage until the Blue Jays nearly erased an 11-point deficit in a 3:30 span late in the game.
Zach Nannen’s layup cut the SU lead to 74-73, but the River Hawks ended the game on a 12-1 run, going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in that span. The River Hawks were 14-of-14 from the line in the second half, and finished 19-of-20 for the game.
Butler finished with a season-high 19 points as did Lukas Yurasits. Matt LaCorte finished with 18, while Danny Frauenheim and Zachary Knecht each finished with 10 points for Susquehanna.
Ethan Dubois led Elizabethtown (8-6, 1-3) with 20 points, while Connor Moffatt finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Susquehanna 86, Elizabethtown 74
Susquehanna (11-4)
Bryce Butler 8-11 1-1 19; Lukas Yurasits 5-13 7-7 19; Matt LaCorte 6-18 2-2 18; Danny Frauenheim 3-8 3-3 10; Zachary Knecht 3-6 4-4 10; Wes Simons 1-4 2-3 4; Thomas Sampson 2-4 0-0 4; Mike Kempski 1-4 0-0 2; Jay Martin 0-1 0-0 0; Jack Van Syckle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-70 19-20 86.
Elizabethtown (12-4)
Ethan Dubois 8-10 1-4 20; Bryce Green 8-21 0-0 18; Connor Moffatt 5-8 3-5 14; Wyatt Hockenberry 2-13 3-4 8; Zach Nannen 4-6 0-0 8; Jalin Robinson 1-3 4-4 6; Aidan Tynosky 0-1 0-0 0; Tyler Rinehimer 0-0 0-0 0; Liam Thompson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 11-17 74.
Halftime: SU, 42-35. 3-point goals: SU 9-30 (Butler 2-4; Yurasits 2-6; LaCorte 4-10; Frauenheim 1-4; Sampson 0-2; Kempski 0-2; Martin 0-1); Elizabethtown 7-25 (Dubois 3-4; Greene 2-11; Moffatt 1-2; Hockenberry 1-7; Trynosky 0-1). Rebounds: SU 40 (Knecht 6); Elizabethtown 39 (Moffatt 13). Steals: SU 14 (Frauenheim 4); Elizabethtown 4 (Trynosky 2); Assists: SU 14 (Frauenheim 6); Elizabethtown 18 (Dubois 7); Blocks: SU 2 (LaCorte and Knecht); Elizabethtown 2 (Greene and Hockenberry); Turnovers: SU 15, Elizabethtown 16. Team fouls: SU 19, Elizabethtown 16. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none. A: 122.