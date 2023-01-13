WASHINGTON, D.C. — Susquehanna stayed close for a quarter, but Catholic's defense clamped down on the River Hawks in the second quarter, limiting them to six points, and four Cardinals scored in double figures as Catholic beat Susquehanna, 63-43, in Landmark Conference play on Friday.
Catholic improves to 12-3 overall, 3-1 in the league play. Susquehanna drops to 5-9, 0-3, and will travel to Philadelphia to play in the famed Palestra on Sunday afternoon against Scranton.
Susquehanna got off to a quick start, and led for most of the first quarter, before Erin Doherty gave Catholic its first lead with less than minute to play in the opening period. The River Hawks would score the next five points, and Julia Roth's 3-pointer to open the second quarter gave SU a 15-12 lead.
The Cardinals would end the half on a 16-3 run to open up a double-digit lead (28-18) at the break. Catholic would lead by as many as 22 in the second half thank to out rebounding the River Hawks by 11 and forcing 25 turnovers in the victory. The Cardinals took 27 more shots in the game than the River Hawks. The teams combined to shoot 2-of-28 from behind the 3-point line in the game.
Roth led Susquehanna with 13 points, while Kaitlyn Lynch added seven points and seven rebounds.
Rachel Bussanich led the Cardinals with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Carly Mulvaney finished with 11 points. Doherty and Erin Thompson each chipped in 10 points for Catholic.
Catholic 63, Susquehanna 43
Susquehanna (5-9)
Isabella Schwabe 2-3 0-0 4; Julia Pinckert 2-9 1-2 6; Kenzie Selvaggi 0-6 4-4 4; Julia Roth 6-6 1-8 13; Kaitlyn Lynch 2-8 3-6 7; Vanessa Sobol 0-0 5-6 5; Lauren Klein 0-1 0-0 0; Madison Miller 0-1 0-0 0; Kate Hildebrandt 0-0 0-0 0; Grace Meehan 0-1 0-0 0; Bri Dorsey 0-1 0-0 0; Olivia Brandt 2-3 0-2 4. Totals 14-39 14-28 43.
Catholic (12-3)
Rachel Bussanich 6-12 1-2 13; Erin Thompson 5-11 0-0 10; Amelia Baldo 2-5 0-0 4; Anna Scoblick 2-4 3-6 7; Keegan Douglas 1-7 2-2 4; Sarah White 1-3 2-2 4; Sammie McCarter 0-0 0-0 0; Molly Aromando 0-2 0-0 0; Kaleigh Beirne 0-1 0-0 0; Carly Mulaney 4-11 2-2 11; Erin Doherty 4-10 2-3 10. Totals 25-66 12-17 63.
Halftime: Catholic, 28-18. 3-point goals: SU 1-15 (Pinckert 1-6; Selvaggi 0-4; Lynch 0-3; Klein 0-1; Meehan 0-1); Catholic 1-13 (Thompson 0-3; Douglas 0-1; White 0-2; Mulvaney 1-5; Doherty 0-2); Rebounds: SU 31 (Lynch 7); Catholic 42 (Bussanich 10); Steals: SU 3 (three with one); Catholic 11 (Douglas and Mulvaney, 3 each); Assists: SU 8 (Pinckert 4); Catholic 12 (five with two); Turnovers: SU 25, Catholic 13; Total fouls: SU 17, Catholic 21. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none; A-n/a