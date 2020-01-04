The Daily Item
ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Christopher Newport used a big third-quarter run to take control of the game, and knock off Susquehanna, 90-79, despite the River Hawks’ hot shooting on Friday evening.
Susquehanna (7-3) shot a season-best 57.4 percent from the floor, including 9-of-18 from behind the 3-point arc.
The teams traded runs for most of the first half, and the River Hawks rallied twice to tie the game at 41-41 at halftime on Warrior Run graduate Madi Welliver’s first points of the season as she returned to the court after a stellar season in net for the Susquehanna women’s soccer team.
The Captains (10-4) used a 14-2 run at the end of the third quarter to open a 70-57 lead on Susquehanna. The River Hawks didn’t get closer than 10 points the rest of the way.
Nevin Hoenninger scored a career-high 17 points to lead Susquehanna, while Erin McQuillen chipped in 16 points, including 4-of-5 from behind the 3-point line.
Christopher Newport 90, Susquehanna 79
Christopher Newport (10-4)
Kiana Kirkland 7-14 3-5 18; Natalie Terwilliger 7-16 2-2 18; Sondra Fan 3-6 4-6 10; Bailey Hodges 2-5 2-2 7; Julia Ng 2-6 0-0 4; Anaya Simmons 3-7 5-8 12; Jasmine Norman 2-4 4-4 8; Jessica Foster 2-8 3-4 8; Phylicia McInnis 1-2 0-0 3; Julia Hobbs 1-1 0-0 2; Sawyer Freeland 0-1 0-0 0; Jovia Winkey 0-1 0-0 0; Katy Rader 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 30-75 23-31 90.
Susquehanna (7-3)
Nevin Hoenninger 7-10 3-3 17; Erin McQuillen 6-10 0-0 16; Alexa Petrozzino 3-3 0-0 7; Amalia Esposito 3-4 1-3 7; Olivia Brandt 2-3 1-2 5; Sadie Comfort 3-8 0-0 9; Kaitlyn Lynch 3-7 0-0 7; Madi Welliver 3-7 0-0 6; Alanna Connolly 0-1 3-4 3; Amanda Lemire 1-1 0-0 2; Rachel Sweger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-54 8-12 79.
Halftime: Tied, 41-41. 3-point goals: Christopher Newport 7-20 (Kirkland 1-3; Terwilliger 2-4; Fan 0-2; Hodges 1-1; Ng 0-1; Simmons 1-1; Foster 1-6; McInnis 1-2); SU 9-18 (Hoenninger 0-1; McQuillen 4-5; Petrozzino 1-1; Comfort 3-7; Lynch 1-4). Rebounds: Christopher Newport 42 (Simmons 9); SU 31 (McQuillen and Connolly 5); Assists: Christopher Newport 15 (Norman 6); SU 16 (Petrozzino 4). Steals: Christopher Newport 11 (Kirkland 3); SU 4 (Hoenninger 2); Blocks: Christopher Newport 2 (Ng and Hobbs, 1 each); SU 7 (Hoenninger 2). Turnovers: Christopher Newport 20, Susquehanna 33; Total fouls: Christopher Newport 17, Susquehanna 24. Fouled out: Brandt; Technical fouls: SU, team; A: 77.