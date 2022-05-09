The Daily Item
The NCAA announced the 16 regional sites for the 2022 NCAA Division III Softball Tournament Monday afternoon, and the Susquehanna University softball team will head to Ashland, Va., and Randolph-Macon College to take on the Massachusetts Institue of Technology in the opening game.
Randolph-Macon will take on Farmingdale State College in the other game of the first round of the four-team, double-elimination bracket.
The tournament begins on Friday afternoon.
SU, currently ranked No. 24 in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Top 25 poll, earned the 2022 Landmark Conference title and the automatic berth into the NCAA with a 9-3 win over Moravian University on Sunday at the University of Scranton.
The River Hawks are making their fourth trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2022. SU qualified back 2010, 2013 and 2017. SU is 3-5 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.
The River Hawks first opponent this weekend, MIT, is 30-16 and fell to WPI in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletics Conference (NEWMAC) finals on Sunday.
On the other side of the bracket, host Randolph-Macon College is currently ranked No. 14 and is 32-9 on the season. Randolph-Macon fell to University of Lynchburg in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament, but still earned an at-large spot and hosting duties.
The Yellow Jackets will host Farmingdale State College, which is 29-3, and won the Skyline Conference title with a 6-0 win over Manhattanville College on Sunday.