Elijah Hoffman, a Southern Columbia graduate and rising junior at Susquehanna University, was named to the 2021 Academic All-America Division III Football Second Team, the first River Hawk so honored in more than a decade.
The all-conference kicker boasts a 3.93 cumulative grade-point average as a biomedical sciences major and Spanish studies minor.
Every semester, Hoffman has made the Dean’s List, which recognizes students who earn a GPA of 3.40 or better. He is also a member of Alpha Lambda Delta, a national honor society that recognizes first-year students with outstanding records, while being active in the Student Government Association. Hoffman was named to the 2019 Fall Academic All-Centennial Team as well as to a pair of Centennial Fall Academic Honor Rolls (2019 and 2020).
“It is a tremendous honor to receive this recognition for my work on the field and in the classroom,” he said in a statement. “I am very fortunate to be on a successful football team with dedicated teammates and coaches. It is a blessing to have the opportunity to play football while receiving a high-quality education at Susquehanna. I could not have achieved this recognition without the support of my coaches, teammates, professors, and parents (Dave and Mary).”
Hoffman is the seventh Susquehanna football player to earn Academic All-America accolades and the first since Dave Paveletz in 2009. Hoffman was one of six football players from the Centennial Conference honored as Academic All-Americans. The award is selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
It is Hoffman’s first Academic All-America award, though he garnered Academic All-District laurels in 2019 and 2021.
Hoffman has totaled 113 career points on 77 extra points and 12 field goals made in 22 games played for the River Hawks over two seasons. In 2019, he was named to the All-Centennial Second Team and ranked second in the conference with 59 extra points, third with seven field goals, and fifth in scoring with 80 points.
Susquehanna is 18-4 since Hoffman joined the team, winning two straight Centennial-MAC Bowl titles (2018 and 2019).
At Southern Columbia, Hoffman was named All-State first team in 2017 after setting the state record for kicking points in a season (143), a total that ranked second all-time nationally.