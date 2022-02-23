SELINSGROVE — Lukas Yurasits came down hard on a Juniata defender's foot early in the second half of Susquehanna's Landmark Conference semifinal game Wednesday.
He immediately knew it wasn't good.
"It's pretty serious, I'm not going to lie," Yurasits said. "He came in my space, and I landed right on his foot. That's why they called the foul."
It was clear when Yurasits missed the ensuing foul shot after sinking a jumper that his ankle was injured, and the senior left the game. He soon returned to score 10 of his game-high 28 points and help the top-seeded River Hawks hold off Juniata, 59-52, at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
"My freshman year I dealt with a lot of ankle injuries — three right back-to-back-to-back before I even played a game — so I've dealt with this before," Yurasits said. "I know my focus has to be on rehab, and getting the treatment I need to get.
"I'm not going to let anything stop me from playing. I'm a senior. I'm not going to let a little ankle injury get in the way of what we need to do, which is to win that conference championship, and make that run in the tournament."
The win sets up a third meeting with second-seeded Drew at 7 p.m. on Saturday back at Houts. The Rangers trailed Catholic 54-35 with 7:39 left Wednesday, but rallied for a 60-57 victory when Harold McBurnie Jr. completed a three-point play at the buzzer.
Susquehanna fell behind 6-0 early Wednesday but rallied to take a 13-11 lead with 11:34 left in the first half. Juniata took the lead just once more in the game — at 21-20 — but the River Hawks never shook the Eagles, either.
"When you get to playing a team a third time, they know your personnel; they know what you do," Susquehanna coach Frank Marcinek said. "They are a good defensive team, and they kind of had us figured out a little bit. We had some guys play not quite how they've been playing, but Juniata played very well, and their defense had something to do with it."
Yurasits' jumper that he was injured on gave the River Hawks a nine-point advantage at 40-31. With their leading scorer being treated on the bench, the River Hawks turned over the ball on three straight possessions. Juniata's Chase Husted scored on back-to-back possessions to cut the lead to five at 40-35.
Husted, the Landmark Conference Player of the Week, had a quiet 10 points and two rebounds for the Eagles after averaging 15 points and 7.5 rebounds in two Juniata victories last week. Susquehanna senior Jack Van Syckle had 10 rebounds and took the main defensive assignment on Husted. Since Van Syckle was inserted in the starting lineup, the River Hawks (22-4) have won 12 straight games, allowing just 57 points per game in that stretch.
Yurasits returned at the 12:01 mark and scored 10 straight Susquehanna points. The River Hawks built their lead back to nine points at 46-37 with 10:40 left. The Eagles rallied within 46-42, but Yurasits converted a jumper. It was 48-44 with 6:54 to play when Yurasits hit a 3-pointer to push the lead back to seven. His final 3-pointer with 4:13 left gave Susquehanna a 54-46 lead, and seemed to seal the win.
However, Susuquehanna went nearly four minutes without a point, missing the front end of two 1-and-1 opportunities, and Juniata cut the lead to four on 3-pointer by Kyle Ruggery with 1:01 left.
Yursits found Jay Martin for a layup to break pressure for a six-point lead with 39 seconds left, and the River Hawks made three of four foul shots in the final 30 seconds.
Dominic Dunn was the only other River Hawk in double figures with 13.
Evan Eisenhart had 16 points to lead the Eagles (15-11).
LANDMARK CONFERENCE
SEMIFINAL
at O.W. Houts, Gymnasium
SUSQUEHANNA 59, JUNIATA 52
Juniata (15-11)
Evan Eisenhart 4-8 5-6 16; Chase Husted 4-8 2-2 10; Nick Rigby 2-4 0-1 5; Kyle Ruggery 1-5 0-0 3; Kohl Bernarding 1-5 0-0 2; John Kelly 3-4 2-2 8; Mason Hardy 2-5 1-2 6; Gabe Guidinger 1-4 0-0 2; Michael Montecalvo 0-4 0-0 0; Ross Conway 0-10-0 0. Totals 18-48 10-13 52.
Susquehanna (22-4)
Lukas Yurasits 9-16 5-9 28; Dominic Dunn 5-12 0-1 13; Danny Frauenheim 1-4 2-2 4; Jack Van Syckle 0-3 0-0 0; Quincy Houghton 0-0 0-0 0; Jay Martin 3-6 2-2 8; Howie Rankine 1-6 4-5 6; Cooper Haberern 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 13-19 59.
Halftime: SU, 36-27. 3-point goals: Juniata 6-18 (Eisenhart 3-5; Rigby 1-1; Ruggery 1-3; Bernarding 0-2; Hardy 1-2; Guidinger 0-1; Montecalvo 0-3; Conway 0-1); SU 8-19 (Yurasits 5-8; Dunn 3-5; Frauenheim 0-2; Martin 0-1; Rankine 0-2; Haberern 0-1). Rebounds: Juniata 32 (Rigby 5); Susquehanna 34 (Van Syckle 10); Assists: Juniata 11 (Four with 2); SU 13 (Frauenheim 4); Steals: Juniata 10 (Hardy 3); SU 11 (Dunn and Rankine, 4 each); Turnovers: Juniata 18, Susquehanna 15. Team fouls: Juniata 16, Susquehanna 14; Fouled out: Juniata, Hardy. Technical fouls: none. A-508.