The Daily Item
Susquehanna University will be at home when it plays its first NCAA playoff game in more than a decade on Saturday.
The unbeaten River Hawks will host first-time NCAA playoff participant Utica in the opening round. The game will kick off at noon.
In its final season in the Centennial Conference, the River Hawks (10-0) capped their first unbeaten season since 1986, and earned their first NCAA bid since 2009.
Utica earned an at-large bid to the 32-team field, earning a bid ahead of others, including Centennial power Johns Hopkins, whose only loss was to SU this year.
The Pioneers are 9-1, the best record in program history and are making their first NCAA playoff appearance ever. Quarterback Braden Zenelovic has thrown for 2,643 yards and 28 TDs this season.
The River Hawks are led by graduate quarterback Michael Ruisch, who threw for 2,300 yards and 22 TDs.
The winner of Saturday’s game will meet either No. 2 Mount Union or Salisbury. Salisbury travels to Alliance, Ohio for a game at noon Saturday.