Coming off a statement win over sixth-ranked and previously unbeaten Johns Hopkins, Susquehanna jumped six spots in the latest Division 3 football rankings as they close in on their first NCAA playoff appearance since 2009.
The River Hawks are ranked No. 13 in the d3football.com released Sunday, the highest ranking of coach Tom Perkovich’s eight-year tenure.
Susquehanna (8-0) is in sole possession of the Centennial Conference’s top spot at 7-0. All that separates the River Hawks from the automatic NCAA playoff berth is a trip to Muhlenberg this week and a home game against winless Juniata next week to close the regular season.
Since SU owns the tie-breaker over Hopkins — which dropped from sixth to 17th this week — the River Hawks should clinch the title with one victory. Muhlenberg and Ursinus both have two conference losses already.
Susquehanna knew the last game of October and the first in November would likely define the season at the beginning of the season. SU got over its first hurdle last week with a thrilling 26-24 win over the Blue Jays and takes on another nemesis this week.
Since 2018, Susquehanna is 44-9 overall and 4-5 against the Blue Jays and Mules. After splitting games in 2017, 2018, and 2019, the River Hawks were 0-2 against the other top teams in 2021. SU is 40-4 against the rest of its schedule since the start of the 2017 season.
On Monday, two local graduates who starred for the River Hawks were honored by the conference.
Central Columbia graduate Garrett Carter was named the Centennial Conference Defensive Player of the Week after he registered a season-high eight tackles and a half-sack as SU held Hopkins to 23 points below its season average.
Southern Columbia graduate Elijah Hoffman was the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week after making two field goals and two PATs. Hoffman’s 37-yarder with 8:59 remaining in the fourth quarter gave Susquehanna a 26-18 lead and was the difference in the final outcome.
Susquehanna limited a Hopkins offense that was averaging 514.5 yards and 46.9 points a game to 396 yards and 24 points.
This week’s game at Muhlenberg is a 1 p.m. kick Saturday. The Mules won 52-27 during last year’s meeting in Selinsgrove.