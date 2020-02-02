The Daily Item
TOWNSON, Md. — Susquehanna shot 54% in the second half, and placed four starters in double figures as the River Hawks snapped a two-game Landmark Conference losing streak with a 78-57 win over Goucher on Saturday.
The River Hawks (13-6 overall, 6-2 Landmark Conference) remain in a first-place tie with Drew University and the University of Scranton. Susquehanna travels to the John Long Center to face the Royals at 7 p.m.
Susquehanna led by a nine early in the second half on a Matt LaCorte 3-pointer, but the Gophers closed the gap to six three times, before the River Hawks used a 24-9 run to take a 24-point lead at 68-44 with 5:36 left in the game. The River Hawks had four 3s in the spurt, including back-to-back bombs by Lukas Yurasits, and a three-point play by Bryce Butler.
The River Hawks topped 40% shooting for the first time in the three games, hitting 27-of-60 shots (45%).
Yurasits led the way with 17 points, while Butler finished with 13 points. LaCorte chipped in 12 points, while point guard Danny Frauenheim had 10 points, seven assists and four steals.
Dwayne Morton led the Gophers (4-15, 1-7) with 17 points.
Susquehanna 78, Goucher 57
Susquehanna (13-6)
Lukas Yurasits 6-10 3-5 17; Bryce Butler 5-11 1-1 13; Matt LaCorte 4-12 1-2 12; Danny Frauenheim 3-7 4-4 10; Zach Knecht 1-2 5-6 7; Wes Simons 3-3 0-2 6; Thomas Sampson 2-4 0-0 4; Mike Kempski 1-4 0-0 3; Jay Martin 1-3 0-0 2; Jordan Harnum 0-1 2-2 2; Jack Van Syckle 1-2 0-0 2; Quincy Haughton 0-1 0-0 0; John Kozinski 0-0 0-0 0; Joe’l Morris 0-0 0-0 0; Pat Corbett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 16-23 78.
Goucher (4-15)
Dwayne Morton 6-9 3-3 17; Pat Goralski 5-5 2-3 12; Cameron Isaacs 4-9 0-0 8; Josh Lichti 2-6 0-0 5; Mal Graham 1-2 0-2 3; Ryan Conde 3-4 0-0 6; Darrell Collins 1-5 0-3 2; Justin Salisbury 1-2 0-0 2; Angad Ahluwaila 1-1 0-0 2; Josh Carter 0-4 0-0 0; Timmy O’Farrell 0-0 0-0 0; Tyler Jiles 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 5-11 57.
Halftime: SU, 34-28. 3-point goals: SU 8-24 (Yurasits 2-4; Butler 2-4; LaCorte 3-8; Frauenheim 0-3; Kempski 1-2; Martin 0-1; Haughton 0-1); Goucher 4-12 (Morton 2-3; Issacs 0-2; Lichti 1-2; Graham 1-2; Conde 0-1; Collins 0-2). Rebounds: SU 35 (Knecht 8); Goucher 30 (Issacs and Carter, 6 each); Assists: SU 15 (Frauenehim 4); Goucher 15 (Issacs and Conde, 3 each); Steals: SU 14 (Frauenheim 4); Goucher 7 (Issacs 2). Turnovers: SU 16, Goucher 27. Totals fouls: SU 17, Goucher 20. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none. A: 353.