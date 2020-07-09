River Hawks, new AD face virus issues

Three days into Sharief Hashim’s tenure as Susquehanna University’s Director of Athletics, he learned the Centennial Conference would not be playing football this fall.
The River Hawks play football in the Centennial Conference as an associate member. Hashim learned the conference was suspending all fall sports last Friday.
“As an associate member ... we don’t have as much input as we would like,” Hashim said. “There was some communication; we were informed prior to the release. I was part of a call with other ADs who are associate members. We didn’t have as much say-so as we would like, but, to be honest, that’s kind of what you sign up for as an associate member.”
The Centennial Conference will decide on what to do with its other fall sports by the end of September, but it said football would not be played in the fall. The conference was considering playing football in the spring.
“It was not a surprise because of where we are in terms of the pandemic; there are so many unknowns,” Hashim said. “The best preparation is to prepare for things to change, sometimes that’s week to week. We’re very disappointed, but I don’t think anyone is shocked.”
There is some good news for the River Hawks. The Landmark Conference, in which Susquehanna plays its other 22 varsity sports, is still working toward playing this fall.
“There are so many unknowns,” Hashim said. “The best advice I have — I talked to one of our coaches (Tuesday) and said this — is it’s OK to say ‘I don’t know.’ This is unprecedented. No one really has a blueprint. We’re all working through it.”
For now, all that Hashim knows is that the Centennial Conference won’t be playing football this fall.
“It’s too early to say what might happen,” Hashim said, “but I’m optimistic about practices, the team being able to work out together, work out with the coaches. We’re also waiting on the NCAA to weigh in.”
‘Exploring all options’
Hashim and Susquehanna football coach Tom Perkovich said whatever form the season takes this fall or in the spring is still unknown.
“We are exploring all options,” Perkovich said. “We’ve got to stay together, be strong together, and be ready for when we are able to play.
“There’s been talk we could practice or work on strength and conditioning, and if we can do that, great. Whatever options we’re given, we’ll do that to the best of our ability.”
Perkovich added that what the football team does could “hinge a lot on what the Landmark Conference does” with the other fall sports.
The River Hawks went 10-1 last season, including an 8-1 mark in Centennial Conference games.
“I really feel for our student-athletes — the seniors and the guys returning who were expecting to have a good season,” Hashim said. “I’m looking forward to seeing them on the field at some point. One of the reasons that excited me about coming here is that our football team is a great program competing at a high level, as a lot of our programs are. I’m not going to let this dampen my enthusiasm.”
Perkovich said he felt a lot of different emotions since the announcement, but what lingered was he felt “terrible for the players and staff.”
Safety is the priority
Elijah Hoffman — a Southern Columbia graduate, who kicked seven field goals and 59 extra points last year for the River Hawks as a sophomore — said he was disappointed by the decision.
“Our team has worked so hard to bring our program to the point it is at today,” Hoffman said. “We had high expectations for the team this year after a good season last year. However, I trust that the Centennial Conference is making the right decision to keep the players and people in the surrounding communities safe.
“Our coaches are excellent, and they will put together a great plan for us to keep working hard for when we can step on the field again.”
Hashim said every college around the country is trying to navigate the challenges presented by the pandemic, and added that Susquehanna is following federal and state guidelines.
“What I feel really good about — being new here — is we have some really committed people who are very intelligent and hard-working,” Hashim said. “They really care about our student-athletes and all our students.
“We understand to be patient as much as we can, try to be as smart as we can, and not to rush through any of our decision-making. It’s just a work in progress.”
Hashim, who took over as Susquehanna Director of Athletics on July 1, said he was hopeful about the future.
“Anytime you deal with challenges or adversity, it’s about how you get through it,” Hashim said. “I feel good about where we will be once all this passes.”