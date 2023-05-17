The Daily Item
Dillian Weikel has acheived much success throughout his baseball career and today he has another chance in what might be his final weekend as a collegiate player.
Weikel, a Mifflinburg graduate, will help Susquehanna in the NCAA Division III Baseball Tournament for the second time in his career.
Susquehanna will play the host school Arcadia today at 11 a.m. If they win, the River Hawks will play at noon on Saturday. If they lose, the elimination game is at 8:30 a.m.
Weikel, who picked up his sixth win of his senior season in the opener of the Landmark Conference Tournament against Elizabethtown, is expected to get the start against the Knights. Weiekel has a team-high five wins and leads the River Hawks with 66 2/3 innings pitch and strikeouts with 52.
The River Hawks endured a seven-game losing streak in the middle of the season, and at one point were 4-7 in league play, but rallied to win five of their final seven league games to finish 9-9 and grab the final Landmark Conference Tournament berth.
Susquehanna (26-18) took full advantage, beating the top-seeded Blue Jays, which had lost just two conference games in the regular season in the opener and in 10 innings in an elimination game later in the tournament. The River Hawks, which lost to Scranton to be sent to the elimination round, beat the Royals twice to claim the Landmark’s automatic berth, one in 10 innings, and a one-run victory in the championship game.
Tony Rossi was named the Landmark Conference Tournament’s MVP, and is the top hitter for the River Hawks. Rossi is the team leader in batting average at .337, slugging at .605, runs scored at 44, hits at 58, RBI at 44, doubles at 16, home runs at 10, and total bases at 104. His home run tally also ranks third in the Landmark conference. Tyler Rigot has started 10 games on the mound for Susquehanna and has pitched to a 4.34 earned average in 45.2 innings.
He threw nine innings in the 10-inning victory over Scranton last week.
Arcadia is ranked No. 21 in the country, and enters the tournament with a 32-12 record and the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom League champions. The Knights are making theirsecond consecutive appearance and fourth overall in the NCAA Division III Tournament since 2017 after winning its second straight MAC Freedom Championship on Saturday after downing Misericordia in three games. The Knights won the opening game of the series, 6-2 and the third game, 3-2. Carson Denham was named the Tournament’s MVP after throwing seven innings of one-run ball in the series opener. He also tossed a complete game in the Knights’ opening game win of the semifinal series against Stevens.
The Knights are led by MAC Freedom Player of the Year and First Team All-MAC Freedom selection Alex Madera. The back-to-back conference player of the year and the three-time All-MAC Freedom selection led the team with a .453 batting average. He leads the conference with 77 hits and four triples. He is second in the conference in batting average, runs scored (47) and RBI’s (50). In total, the Knights had eight all-conference selections as Denham, Emilio Pallante, Anthony Bruno, and Hunter Curley as a utility player all joined Madera on the first team. Bruno set a new program record in RBI with 58, which also led the conference.
The Knights have a local connection. Lewisburg graduate James Gulden, who also coached at Bucknell and Susquehanna, is Arcadia’s pitching coach. Gulden was drafted in the 40th round in 2000 by the Montreal Expos, and he also owner and director of Baseball U Philadelphia.
The two teams meeting in the other side of the bracket will be Rowan and SUNY-Brockport.
The Profs (30-13) earned an at-large berth after winning the regular-season title in the New Jersey Athletic Conference, but lost in the championship game to Kean.
Sophomore outfielder Phil Sedalis tied the school record in hits with 80 and is tied for third in the country. He also leads the Profs with a .430 batting average. Zach Grace leads the Profs on the mound with a 6-0 record and a 2.98 ERA. He has also struck out 90 batters.
SUNY-Brockport beating SUNY-Cortland in extra innings to qualify for the tournament for the second consecutive season. It was the school’s conference title since 2010. Zach Eldred leads the team in batting average (.402), hits (68), RBI (44), doubles (18), home runs (6) and triples (5). Nicholas Pastore is second on the team in batting average with a .358. Adam Douglas leads the Golden Eagles on the mound, as he has a 2.32 ERA and a 5-4 record. He has struck out 50 batters in 62 innings pitched. Matthew Colucci leads SUNY Brockport in innings pitched with 68.1. He has a 5-3 record and 68 strikeouts., which leads the squad.
Brockport’s entire roster is from the state of New York except for a freshman infielder from Massachusetts and a pitcher from Zurich, Switzerland.