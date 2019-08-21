LANCASTER — Susquehanna was voted to finish third in the 2019 Centennial Conference preseason poll.
This is the River Hawks’ highest finish in the preseason poll since joining the conference for football in 2010. For the last two seasons, Susquehanna was voted to finish fourth, and received a first-place vote in 2017.
Ten-time defending Centennial champion Johns Hopkins University was chosen as the 2019 preseason favorite in the poll of Centennial football coaches and athletic communications directors.
The Blue Jays, who won their 14th Centennial title last fall, received 16 of a possible 20 first-place ballots for 160 points to edge Muhlenberg College, which shared the conference title with Hopkins in 2018. The Mules secured four first-place votes and totaled 144 points to place second in the voting.
Susquehanna notched 117 points for third in the preseason poll. The River Hawks are coming off a 2018 season which saw them win their second straight Centennial-Middle Atlantic Conference Bowl, and end the season on a five-game winning streak. Susquehanna finished the season at 8-3 (6-3 Centennial), including a win over Johns Hopkins for its first win over the Blue Jays since 1977.
Franklin & Marshall College, which has won the Centennial seven times, and Ursinus College, who owns a pair of Centennial titles, rounded out the top five.
The Centennial preseason poll has predicted the Conference champion in 19 of the last 21 years, including 11 in a row.
The River Hawks return seven of last year’s 10 All-Centennial picks. In addition, cornerback Danial Shelton and linebacker Cole Dixon were named D3football.com Division III Preseason All-Americans and will lead a defensive group which includes All-Centennial selection senior defensive lineman Kashief Hyatt.
A quartet of All-Centennial performers — offensive linemen Devon Lindeman and Cole Spencer, senior wide receiver Mitch Carsley and senior tight end Anthony McCoy — will take charge on the offensive side of the ball.
Susquehanna hosts Lycoming College in its season-opener at 1 p.m. on Sept. 7. The River Hawks kick off Centennial action on the road with the league’s top two teams — at Johns Hopkins on Sept. 14 and at Muhlenberg on Sept. 21.