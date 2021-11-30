SELINSGROVE — Ryan Collins and Lukas Yurasits each scored 15 points, and Susquehanna dominated the opening 10 minutes of the second half to roll past Wilson, 79-66, in men's basketball Tuesday at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
The River Hawks (4-2) snapped a two-game slide in the nonconference game that was scheduled on Saturday after the news broke of Sunday's slated matchup with Misericordia being postponed.
Susquehanna, which led by five points at halftime, began Monday's second half with a 26-9 run fueled by six points from Yurasits and four apiece from Collins and Wes Simons. Cooper Haberern and Steven Ressler capped the spree with consecutive 3-pointers just 22 seconds apart.
Ressler's 3-pointer at the 10:32 mark gave the River Hawks a 62-40 lead. The margin didn't dip to fewer than 12 points from that point.
Collins was 6-for-6 from the field, hitting a pair of 3-pointers, in just nine minutes of floor time. Yurkasits (6-for-7) and Howie Rankine (6-for-8) helped Susquehanna shoot 53.3% in the game. Rankine finished with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists — all second-best totals for the winners.
Yurasits pulled a team-best six rebounds, while Danny Frauenheim dished a game-high nine assists for SU.
Wilson's Antonio Bussey led all players with 30 points and 10 rebounds. The 6-foot-7 junior center also blocked two shots for the Phoenix (2-4).
Susquehanna trailed 5-0 to start and 11-8 before Dominic Dunn hit a jumper and Haberern followed with the first of his three 3-pointers. Yurasits' layup with 6:04 to play in the first half gave the River Hawks the lead for good.
Susquehanna opens Landmark Conference play Saturday with a 2 p.m. road tip at Elizabethtown. It's the River Hawks' only conference game in December.
Susquehanna 79, Wilson 66
Wilson (2-4) 66
Antonio Bussey 9-13 12-14 30, Adrian Thomas 2-3 1-1 5, Warrick Godwin Jr. 2-9 0-0 5, Jordan Miles 1-6 0-0 3, Daeshaun Johnson 1-8 0-0 2, Darryl Garib 3-4 4-4 11, Jeremiah Carter-Johnson 2-3 0-1 4, Kennedy Birdwell 1-2 0-0 3, Khalif Dickson 1-1 0-0 2, Xavier Dowtin 0-2 1-2 1, Anthony Desruisseau 0-3 0-0 0, Tim Royal 0-1 0-0 0, Andre Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 18-22 66.
Susquehanna (4-2) 79
Lukas Yurasits 6-7 2-2 15, Howie Rankine 6-8 0-1 13, Wes Simons 4-6 0-2 8, Danny Frauenheim 2-7 1-1 5, Dominic Dunn 2-10 0-0 4, Ryan Collins 6-6 1-1 15, Cooper Haberern 3-8 0-0 9, Steven Ressler 2-5 0-0 6, Isaiah Oluajayi 1-3 2-3 4, Pat Corbett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-60 6-10 79.
Halftime: Susquehanna 36-31. 3-point goals: Wilson 4-21 (Birdwell 1-2, Garib 1-2, Miles 1-4, Godwin Jr. 1-6, Desruisseau 0-1, Dowtin 0-2, Johnson 0-4); Susquehanna 9-24 (Haberern 3-6, Collins 2-2, Ressler 2-4, Rankine 1-2, Yurasits 1-2, Frauenheim 0-2, Dunn 0-6). Rebounds: Wilson 35 (Bussey 10, Thomas 6); Susquehanna 31 (Yurasits 6, Rankine 5). Assists: Wilson 10 (Johnson 4); Susquehanna 21 (Frauenheim 9). Steals: Wilson 4 (Johnson 2); Susquehanna 7 (Rankine 2). Blocked shots: Wilson 3 (Bussey 2); Susquehanna 3 (Dunn, Rankine, Yurasits). Turnovers: Wilson 13, Susquehanna 10. Team fouls: Wilson 15, Susquehanna 19. A: 114.