SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna women’s basketball team used a strong defensive effort in the fourth quarter to rally for a 64-55 win over Lancaster Bible College on Wednesday at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
The River Hawks (6-2) limited the Chargers to just five points in the final stanza after trailing by as many as nine points with 1:13 left in third quarter.
It was a night of runs for both teams as Susquehanna led by as many as 11 points early in the game, before Lancaster Bible College (4-5) used a 17-2 spurt in the second quarter to take a four-point lead with 3:14 left in the first half.
Amanda Lemire made two 3-pointers early in the third quarter to give the River Hawks a four-point lead, but the Chargers scored the next eight points to take a 37-33 lead with 6:33 left in the third quarter.
Olivia Brandt led Susquehanna with 22 points, while Erin McQuillen added 11 points. Sadie Comfort chipped in 11 points off the bench. Alaysa Iwais had 14 points to lead the Chargers.