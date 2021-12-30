WORCESTER, Mass. — Susquehanna rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to score its first win over a ranked opponent since before 2010 with a 72-67 victory over No. 22 Bates College on Thursday at the WPI Winter Classic in nonconference women's basketball.
"This team is special I tell ya. This was a great TEAM win over a very talented Bates program! 5 players in double figures, 16 assists on 28 field goals & 40 points in the paint. Still gotta clean up the (turnovers) but this was a good one," Susquehanna coach Gabby Holko posted on Twitter after the game.
Prior to Thursday afternoon's victory over the Bobcats, Susquehanna had lost its previous 16 contests against ranked opponents dating back to the 2009-10 season. The difference in the game was the bench scoring from the River Hawks (8-2), as Susquehanna owned a 25-5 edge there thanks to double-figures from seniors Sadie Comfort (10 points) and Amalia Esposito (12 points).
The River Hawks trailed 50-35 early in the second half following a 3-pointer by Alyson Kennedy, but Susquehanna finished the third quarter on a 14-2 run capped by a Comfort layup with 10 seconds to go to cut the Bates (7-3) lead to 52-49.
Susquehanna tied the game at 54-54, as Comfort drilled a 3-pointer with just less than nine minutes to play. Susquehanna continued its run with back-to-back buckets by Esposito and Isabella Schwabe to take its largest lead of the game of four at 58-54 with 7:22 to play.
After a Mia Roy triple for the Bobcats made it a one-point contest, Susquehanna responded with two more layups to take 62-57 lead. The Susquehanna lead grew to six with just less than three minutes to play on a 3-pointer from Olivia Brandt, who scored a team-high 16 points.
Bates once again pulled to within one score. A Brandt block with 19 seconds to play on a potential game-tying layup from Meghan Graff helped seal the victory. Esposito connected on two ensuing free throws to make it a two-score game.
Susquehanna's Erin McQuillen scored eight of her 11 points in the first half, and is now eight points shy of 1,000 for her career.
Susquehanna 72, Bates 67
Susquehanna (8-2) 72
Olivia Brandt 7-15 1-2 16, Erin McQuillen 4-8 3-4 11, Amanda Lemire 3-8 5-6 11, Kaitlyn Lynch 2-8 0-0 5, Isabella Schwabe 2-5 0-0 4, Amalia Esposito 5-6 2-2 12, Sadie Comfort 4-7 0-0 10, Kenzie Selvaggi 1-1 0-0 3, Madison Miller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 11-14 72.
Bates (7-3) 67
Meghan Graff 10-26 0-1 22, Morgan Kennedy 6-10 1-1 16, Mia Roy 4-11 0-0 10, Taylor McVeigh 4-5 0-0 8, Brianna Gadaleta 3-8 0-0 6, Alyson Kennedy 1-4 0-0 3, Jenna Berens 1-3 0-0 2, Amaari Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Delaney Nwachukwu 0-0 0-0 0, Sarah Bennett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 8-17 67.
Halftime: Bates 47-35. 3-point goals: Susquehanna 5-13 (Comfort 2-4, Selvaggi 1-1, Brandt 1-2, Lynch 1-3, Lemire 0-1, McQuillen 0-2); Bates 8-17 (M. Kennedy 3-5, Roy 2-3, Graff 2-5, A. Kennedy 1-4). Rebounds: Susquehanna 37 (Esposito 8); Bates 32 (McVeigh 9). Assists: Susquehanna 16 (Schwabe 4, Esposito 4); Bates 13 (Graff 7). Blocked shots: Susquehanna 3 (Brandt 3); Bates 2 (M. Kennedy 2). Steals: Susquehanna 7 (three tied with 2); Bates 4 (M. Kennedy 2). Turnovers: Susquehanna 17; Bates 16. Total fouls: Susquehanna 12; Bates 16.