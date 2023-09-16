CORTLAND, N.Y. — Susquehanna rallied with 17 points in the final 4:09 of the game, and Christian Colasurdo kicked a 32-yard field goal with no time left in the clock as the No. 22-ranked River Hawks rallied to beat No. 10 Cortland, 38-35, in a nonleague contest at Grady Field on Saturday afternoon.
It's the second-straight game Colasurdo has kicked a game-winning field goal with no left in the clock, and it give the River Hawks their fifth consecutive 3-0 start to the season.
The Red Dragons (2-1) took a 28-14 lead on the first drive of the third quarter when Zac Boyes connected with Cole Burgess for a 58-yard scoring strike with 13:35 left.
The River Hawks went three-and-out on its next possession, but Aaron Kahn's punt glanced off a Cortland player, and SU recovered on the Cortland 39. It took the River Hawks 10 plays to cover the 39 yards. Susquehanna quarterback Josh Ehrlich evaded the Red Dragons pass rush, and scrambled 14 yards for a touchdown on third-and-10. The River Hawks converted two third downs, and a fourth down on the drive, all thanks to Ehrlich's legs.
Cortland answered on its next possession as Boyes threw his fifth touchdown pass of the game, this from 33 yards out to Burgess (3 catches, 129 yards, 2 TDs) with 3:27 left in the third quarter for a 35-21 lead. Boyes finished the game 11-of-17 for 397 yards and five touchdowns.
The River Hawks drove to the Cortland 14, but Colasurdo missed a field goal from 31 yards out.
Jake Schultes and Josh Buck combined to sack Boyes back at the Cortland 5 on a third-and-5, and a short punt set the River Hawks up at the Cortland 44. Ehrlich ripped off a 30-yard run on the first play to the Cortland 14. Ehrlich would find Rowen Hershey with with 4:09 left in the game to cut the lead to 35-28.
The Red Dragons tried to burn clock on its next possession after being pinned back on its 10 by a hold on the kickoff, but a third-down pass fell incomplete, and 22-yard punt gave the River Hawks the ball on the Cortland 36 with 2:20 left in the game.
Ehrlich again ripped off a long run on the first play of the drive — this one to the Cortland 15, before he found Kyle Howes for a 15-yard TD grab. Howes was called for unsportsmanlike conduct at the end of the play, but in his defense, he made a spectacular one-hand catch on a back-should throw from Ehrlich. Colasurdo's extra point tied the game at 35-35 with 1:39 left in the game. Howes finished with nine grabs for 142 yards and score.
Ehrlich accounted for 389 yards of total offense — throwing for 227 yards and three scores, while rushing for 162 yards and another touchdown.
Then more disastrious special teams cost the Red Dragons the game. Susquehanna's Dom Bourgeois boomed the kickoff from the SU 20 to the Corland 9, and Brennan Miller forced a fumble on the return. The River Hawks recovered at the Cortland 31. Susquehanna used its run game to run the clock down to two seconds, and after Colasurado was iced by a Red Dragons' timeout, he knocked home a game-winning 32-yard field goal to clinch the victory.
Susquehanna 38, Cortland 35
Susquehanna (3-0);7;7;7;17 — 38
Cortland (2-1);14;7;14;0 — 35
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SU-Eddie Nugent 12 pass from Josh Ehrlich (Christian Colasurdo kick)
C-JJ Lapp 80 pass from Zac Boyes (Mike Baloga kick)
C-Ashton Capone 12 pass from Boyes (Baloga kick)
Second quarter
SU-Tommy Grabowski 3 run (Colasurdo kick)
C-Lapp 89 pass from Boyes (Baloga kick)
Third quarter
C-Cole Burgess 58 pass from Boyes (Baloga kick)
SU-Ehrlich 14 run (Colasurdo kick)
C-Burgess 33 pass from Boyes (Baloga kick)
Fourth quarter
S-Rowen Hershey 12 pass from Ehrlich (Colasurdo kick)
S-Kyle Howes 15 pass from Ehrlich (Colasurdo kick)
S-FG Colasurdo 32
TEAM STATISTICS
;SU;C
First downs;23;13
Rushes-net yards;50-257;27-98
Passing yards;227;397
Passing;16-23-1;11-17-0
Fumbles-lost;1-0;2-2
Penalties-yards;2-20;3-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Susquehanna: Josh Ehrlich 19-162, TD; Tommy Grabowski 25-100, TD; D.K. Wych 4-9; Kyle Howes 1-(-1). Cortland: Jaden Alfano St. John 17-83; Zac Boyes 10-15.
PASSING — Susquehanna: Ehrlich 16-22-1 for 227 yards, 3 TDs; Bobby Croyle 0-1-0. Cortland: Boyes 11-17-0 for 397 yards, 5 TDs.
RECEIVING — Susquehanna: Howes 9-142, TD; Rowen Hershey 3-62, TD; Eddie Nugent 1-12, TD; Sean Yamada 1-8; Grabowski 1-2; Wyche 1-1. Cortland: JJ Laap 5-250, 2 TDs; Cole Burgess 3-129, 2 TDs; Ashton Capone 1-12; C.J. Messina 1-4; Alfano St. John 1-2.