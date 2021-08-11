Susquehanna may not have played any women’s basketball games last season, but the River Hawks were still busy getting better.
“Even though we didn’t have a season, we were able to practice,” Susquehanna coach Gabby Holko said. “We had to be masked, so that wasn’t ideal, but we got better fundamentally.”
Holko said only eight or nine players were on campus in the spring, but it was a productive time.
“We practiced four days per week in the spring,” Holko said, “and we practiced all the way up to the time they left.”
Erin McQuillen, who will be a fifth-year senior, said those practices set the tone for what she thinks will be a good season.
“Obviously it was hard not being able to play games, but the past year was probably the best year of practice I’ve ever had at Susquehanna,” McQuillen said. “We were using our anger to work as hard as we could.
“We put in so much work. I think it’s going to pay off this season.”
That anger came from not being able to play, and also from watching five of the eight members of the Landmark Conference compete in an abbreviated season.
“They took it seriously, and they have a chip on their shoulder,” Holko said of last year’s practices. “The Landmark competed, so we got to watch them play. ... We’re hungry and ready to go.”
McQuillen said it was hard enough hearing the River Hawks weren’t going to play, but learning it wasn’t a conference-wide decision was even more difficult.
“We expected that the whole Landmark was not going to play, but to find out we were one of three teams to decide not to play was so difficult,” McQuillen said. “We heard about the other teams playing. ... We probably would have only played eight games, so it would have been just a little slice of what we normally would have.”
McQuillen said she and her teammates were waiting for the bad news of not playing, but held out a little hope until they got the official word.
“Actually hearing it was heartbreaking,” McQuillen said. “It was so difficult, especially because I think we were going to be at the top of the league. There were so many great things we were going to do.”
McQuillen is hoping the River Hawks can do those “great things” this season. McQuillen, who graduated with an education degree in May, is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes by the NCAA in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was lucky enough to have been an education major, and the only master’s Susquehanna has is in education,” McQuillen said. “To get my master’s at a young age and being able to play at the same time, seemed to be the smart decision to make.
“Especially since I didn’t have my senior season, this was a good chance to actually have a senior year.”
McQuillen went through the spring practices with her teammates before she made up her mind to stay.
“I didn’t make the decision until April, but deep down I think I knew all along,” McQuillen said. “I still wanted to practice and be part of the team one last time. Going to practice anyway would have been worth it, but especially since I ended up coming back.”
Since the players left campus in the spring, they have been left on their own to continue their focused work.
“We’re technically not allowed to do any summer workouts,” Holko said. “So, how the summer works is they get a strength and conditioning plan, and then the coaching staff makes basketball workouts for the girls.
“The girls do a great job of holding each other accountable. They have accountability groups, so they can make sure everyone is doing what they’re supposed to. They’ll be ready once October 15th comes.”
McQuillen said most of the accountability groups have four players in them.
“We make sure everyone is staying on top of things, and putting in the work,” McQuillen said. “We also talk about things that aren’t basketball. One week my group had one workout goal and one personal goal.
“We put in so much work over the spring. If we didn’t work hard over the summer and let that go to waste, it would be really disappointing.”
Holko agreed that offseason work was of utmost importance.
“As a coaching staff, we’ll know who put in the work over the summer,” Holko said. “Our style of play, we play fast. If they’re not ready, we’re able to tell. We’ll be getting after it Day One.”
When the players return to campus for the fall semester, they’ll begin lifting three days per week and have player-led workouts, which mostly involve splitting into teams and playing pick-up games three times per week.
“If we’re working as hard as we can, it will really pay off,” McQuillen said. “A huge part of what is going to make us successful this season is competition.
“Even though we’re teammates and best friends, we need to push each other hard and compete. The offseason is the time to put in the work that will let us succeed in the season.”