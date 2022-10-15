The Daily Item
GETTYSBURG — Michael Ruisch passed for 299 yards, Hunter Coulter and D.K. Wyche each ran for two touchdowns, and Susquehanna routed Gettysburg, 41-7, on Saturday afternoon at Shirk Field at Musselman Stadium.
The No. 20 River Hawks (6-0 overall, 5-0 Centennial Conference) scored six unanswered touchdowns to remain unbeaten on the season.
The Bullets (1-5, 1-4) blocked a field goal on Susquehanna’s first possession, and Josh Williams returned the ball 52 yards to the River Hawks 3. Gettysburg scored three plays later for a 7-0 lead.
Wyche and Coulter scored TDs just five minutes apart to thrust SU into the lead before the first quarter ended. Coulter finished with a team-high 75 rushing yards on nine carries, while Wyche gained 59 yards on eight rushes.
Ruisch was 16-for-21 passing with an 11-yard TD pass to Kyle Howes for a 21-7 lead with 2:53 to play in the first half.
The River Hawks outgained Gettysburg, 531-285.
Bullets quarterback Rocco Abdinoor went 17-of-29 for 160 yards and a touchdown pass to Jake Frisco to open the scoring.
Peter Schelling and Abdinoor led Gettysburg with 57 and 50 rushing yards, respectively.