AMBLER — Tony Rossi knocked in four runs, and Teagan Duffie survived a rocky ninth inning as Susquehanna beat SUNY-Brockport, 8-6, in an elimination game at the Amber Regional of the NCAA Division III baseball tournament on Saturday.
The victory capped a long day of baseball for the River Hawks (28-19), which dropped a 20-0 decision to No. 23-ranked Rowan (32-13) in the winners' bracket final in the morning. Susquehanna will face the Profs at 11 a.m. today, and must beat Rowan twice to advance in the tournament.
Rossi, who had 2 homers and 5 RBIs in the opening win over Arcadia, had another big day to keep the River Hawks alive. Rossi's two-run single in the seventh inning drove in the go-ahead runs, giving Susquehanna a 6-5 lead, before Lance Book added a two-run single for an 8-5 lead.
Rossi also had a two-run triple in Susquehanna's three-run first inning, before scoring on J.P. Yohe's sacrifice fly.
Ryan Voight had a two-run single for SUNY-Brockport, which finishes its season at 29-18, in the sixth inning as the Golden Eagles rallied to take a 5-4 lead.
Duffie pitched the final three innings in relief to pick up the victory for Susquehanna. He allowed four hits. He didn't strike out a hitter, and he walked one. He allowed a leadoff pinch-hit homer to Brian Tietjen to cut the River Hawks' lead to 8-6.
The Golden Knights would bring the go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth inning, but Duffie got Josh Indek to line out for the final out of the game.
It was a far cry from the opener as Susquehanna never recovered from Rowan plating seven runs in the top of the first inning. Ryan Murphy had a two-run single to start the scoring. Chris Curcio had a two-run double, and Tyler Cannon added an RBI double. Rowan scored runs on an error and a wild pitch in the inning.
Murphy would add a triple and double among his four hits, and drive in five runs to key the Profs offensive attack.
Rossi had two hits in the game, and is 7-for-11 with two homers, a triple, five runs scored and 9 RBIs in the regional.
