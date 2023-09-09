BROCKPORT, N.Y. — Christian Colasurdo knocked home two field field goals — one with no time left on the first half clock, and another with two seconds left in the game — to lift Susquehanna University to a 6-5 win over Brockport on Saturday.
The River Hawks' (2-0) defense was outstanding all game, forcing six three-and-outs, 10 punts and two turnovers in the victory. Susquehanna limited Bridgeport to 2.2 yards per game, and just 26 yards passing.
Brockport (1-1) took a 3-0 lead late in the second quarter, thanks to its special teams. A 44-yard Dan Giangrasso punt pinned the River Hawks at their own 9, and a three-and-out gave the Golden Eagles the ball back on the SU 48, after a 34-yard punt by Susquehanna's Aaron Kahn.
It took eight plays for Brockport to cover 34 yards before a 30-yard field goal with 5:43 left in the first half.
It looked like the Golden Eagles would take the lead to the break, but Jake Schultes forced a fumble on a second-and-one on a drive that began with 24 seconds left in the half. Keith Green returned the fumble 35 yards, and was tackled at the Bridgeport 15 with four seconds left in the half.
Colasurdo knocked home the 32-yard field goal to tie the game.
The Golden Eagles punted from SU's 43 facing a fourth-and-long. Giangrasso's punt was downed at the SU 8. Punting out of their own end zone, Ryan Jafarjian blocked the punt, and Kahn recovered it in the end zone for a Brockport safety with 8:45 left in the game for a 5-3 lead.
The River Hawks defense forced a three-and-out, and the River Hawks took over at the 50. Susquehanna had a first-and-goal from the 10, but a Kyle Howes rush was stopped at the 3 on third down, and Brockport blocked a 21-yard field goal attempt with 2:53 left in the game.
The River Hawks used two time outs on the next Bridgeport offensive drive, and got the ball back with 1:44 left on their own 28. Facing a fourth-and-8, Josh Ehrlich found Jacob Erb for 19-yard gain to keep SU hopes alive.
With 12 seconds left and facing a third-and-nine, Ehrlich found Kyle Howes for a 49-yard gain to the 1. Marquis Wright tracked him down for the Golden Eagles with two seconds left, and Colasurdo knocked home the go-ahead points with two seconds left.
After a touchback, Garrett Carter recovered a fumble after a the Golden Eagles tried to lateral the ball back-and-forth on the final play.
Susquehanna 6, Brockport 5
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Susquehanna (2-0);0;3;0;3 — 6
Brockport (1-1);0;3;0;2 — 5
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
Brock-FG Nate Wigent 30
SU-FG Christian Colasurdo 32
Fourth quarter
Brock-Safety, punt tackled in end zone
SU-FG Colasurado 28
TEAM STATISTICS
;SU;Brock
First downs;16;7
Rushes-net yards;47-159;37-109
Passing yards;155;26
Passing;14-25-1;7-18-0
Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1
Penalties-yards;5-71;2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Susquehanna: Matt Surtz 10-61; Josh Ehrlich 22-57; Tommy Grabowski 9-26; Noah Larkin 3-8; Kyle Howes 2-7; Aaron Kahn 1-0; team, 1-(-10). Brockport: Jala Coah 22-66; Todd Simonds 9-39; Gino Fontanarosa 2-3; Raylens Boutin 1-2; Jake Ritts 3-9.
PASSING — Susquehanna: Ehrlich 13-23-1 for 139 yards; Bobby Croyle 1-2-0 for 16 yards. Brockport: Simonds 6-12-0 for 22 yards; Ritts 1-6-0 for 4 yards.
RECEIVING — Susquehanna: Howes 5-69; Jacob Erb 3-50; Grabowski 2-21; Warren Griffith 2-8; Surtz 1-4; Rowen Hershey 1-3. Brockport: Nolan Sywka 1-11; Tyler Ronk 2-8; Jarin Rhim 1-4; Rashad Law 2-2; Fontanarosa 1-1.