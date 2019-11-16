SELINSGROVE — The numbers didn’t tell the whole story of Friday’s meeting with King’s for the Susquehanna River Hawks on the opening night of the Susquehanna Trailways Tipoff Tournament.
The hosts shot 37 percent from the field, and 32 percent from 3-point range. King’s cut an 18-point lead to four in the second half.
Yet, the River Hawks found a way to win with timely shooting, and the hot hand of Lukas Yurasits.
Yurasits poured in 14 of his game-high 21 points in a decisive 20-3 second half run which fueled SU to a 77-61 triumph against its Wilkes-Barre foe, and the River Hawk bench tripled King’s output (32-10) for the game.
Susquehanna (2-1) earned a date with Rowan in today’s championship game, which tips at 3:00.
“I thought we got a huge boost from our bench tonight,” said Susquehanna head coach Frank Marcinek. “Lukas, Mike Kempski, Jay Martin and Howie Rankine all played well tonight for us.”
Susquehanna needed every point, as its 45-27 halftime lead evaporated as the Royals (2-1) raced out of the halftime gate with 14 unanswered points to pull within 45-41 of the Hawks.
“I was disappointed in the way we came out after halftime,” Marcinek said. “The first couple of possessions, we had some things go against us. They (King’s) didn’t do anything differently. We did it to ourselves.
That’s when Yurasits took flight. He scored eight of the first 11 SU points of the run, and then added a pair of 3-pointers to stretch the burgeoning River Hawk lead from 16 to 22 (65-43).
“We fed off of each other,” Yurasits said. “I had the same shots in the first half and they weren’t falling. They started falling after halftime. My teammates did a great job finding me, and then I fed off of their momentum and they fed off of mine.”
Though the shooting hasn’t been kind to SU at Houts Gymnasium through two games, the River Hawks’ depth might be its best asset, Yurasits said.
“We haven’t even begun playing our best basketball,” Yurasits said. “If we have games where someone’s off, someone else will be hot. We have a great 1-2 punch with our starting five and our next five (off the bench).”
Matt LaCorte scored 11 of his 16 points for Susquehanna in the first half, and Bryce Butler scored all seven of his points in an 11-2 run to help the River Hawks gain a 14-9 lead early after the Royals opened the game scoring seven of the first 10 points.
After King’s pulled within 19-14, Susquehanna doubled up the Royals (21-10) to build a 40-24 lead late in the first half.
“We haven’t shot well in our first two home games, surprisingly,” Marcinek said. “Rowan’s a very good team, and their style is fast, footloose and fancy-free. If we can move the ball well and make some shots, we’ll do well (against them).”
Susquehanna Trailways Tipoff Tournament
SUSQUEHANNA 77, KING’S 61
King’s (2-1)
Joe Lonardi 7-9 1-6 15; Andrew Hudak 2-6 2-2 6; Josh Bailey 1-5 1-2 4; Tyler Millan 4-7 2-2 11; Tyler Faux 5-15 0-1 15; JJ Glinsky 2-4 0-0 5; Pat Mitchell 0-3 0-0 0; Brad Kalinowski 0-1 0-0 0; Patrick Galvin 1-5 1-2 3; Bryan Henderson 0-1 1-3 1; Joey Lindsay 0-0 1-3 1 TEAM 22-56 9-21 61
Susquehanna (2-1) 77
Matt LaCorte 5-11 2-2 16; Dominic Dunn 2-13 3-3 8; Zachary Knecht 3-7 2-2 8; Danny Frauenheim 2-4 0-0 6; Bryce Butler 3-71-1 7; Lukas Yurasits 7-17 2-2 21; Jack Van Syckle 1-2 0-0 2; Mike Kempski 0-1 0-0 0; Jay Martin 2-4 1-2 6; Howie Rankine 1-3 1-2 3 TEAM 26-69 12-14 77
Halftime: Susquehanna 45-27. 3-point goals: King’s 8-23 (Bailey 1-4; Millan 1-2; Faux 5-12; Glinsky 1-2; Galvin 0-2; Henderson 0-1), Susquehanna 13-40 (LaCorte 4-8; Dunn 1-8; Frauenheim 2-4; Butler 0-3; Yurasits 5-13; Kempski 0-1; Martin 1-2; Rankine 0-1). Rebounds: King’s 38 (Lonardi 8), Susquehanna 46 (Dunn, Knecht 10). Assists: King’s 12 (Bailey 4), Susquehanna 17 (Frauenheim 5). Turnovers: King’s 22, Susquehanna 19. Total fouls: King’s 19, Susquehanna 21. Fouled out: King’s (None), Susquehanna (Yurasits). Technical fouls: None. A: 363.