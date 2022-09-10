SELINSGROVE — One year after Susquehanna University came from 14 down in the fourth quarter to defeat Franklin & Marshall in five overtimes, the Diplomats looked like they may return the favor.
The River Hawks took a 32-7 lead into halftime Saturday afternoon at Stagg Field at Doug Arthur Stadium, aided by the first of two kickoff return touchdowns by Kyle Howes.
Franklin & Marshall roared back with 29 second-half points, got a lot of help from a variety of Susquehanna mistakes, and came within a field goal of sending what looked like a laugher into yet another overtime affair.
For a moment, it looked like the Diplomats were in business with 48 seconds to go.
Shocked River Hawks fans watched as the Diplomats celebrated like they had recovered Jack Rodenberger’s 11-yard onside kick in the middle of the pile near midfield. Then came the sighs of relief when the official threw a penalty flag for an illegal touch of the football by F&M, effectively ending the threat and the game with a 39-36 Centennial Conference victory for Susquehanna.
Susquehanna coach Tom Perkovich said he knew SU had the ball because he saw a flag thrown, indicating it had been touched by the kicking team.
“But it shouldn’t have come down to that,” he said. “We were up 32-7 at halftime, you gotta keep the pedal down and I thought we didn’t do that as well as we need to, it was a pretty ugly day.’’
The River Hawks (2-0, 1-0 Centennial) turned the ball over four times in the second half (three interceptions and a fumble) and committed several costly penalties.
“We stopped ourselves and put ourselves in some really bad positions, made poor choices here and there and we didn’t play physical enough,” Perkovich said.
He added that they must come out in the second half and play better on both sides of the ball, but especially on offense.
“Our offense was pretty abysmal in the second half and put our defense in some tough spots.’’
Howes added, “That was one of the worst second halves I have ever seen an offense play. Our defense ran 60 plays to our 16. We have a lot of work to do.”
Wide receiver Eddie Nugent, who scored on a conversion run and threw a TD pass to Ruisch, said, “We can’t get comfortable. We almost hung 40 in the first half and we’re going to get back in the lab and we’re going to be alright, nobody here doubts that.”
F&M (1-1, 0-1) returned to the field in the second half with a new quarterback (senior Logan Clause replaced freshman Jake Fant) and a new lease on life. The Diplomats with a 13-play, 70-yard drive capped by Clause’s 6-yard TD pass to wide receiver Jack Sutton.
But Susquehanna had an immediate answer in Howes’ 97-yard kick return to the right making it a seemingly safe 39-13 SU lead, especially when the SU defense followed up by forcing another quick punt.
“Thank God for our special teams. Kyle made two great plays, he’s a special kid. That’s the difference in the game. ” Perkovich said.
Howes gave most of the credit to the blocking. On the second one, he said, “I saw a seam and I had the kicker one-on-one and in my peripheral (vision) I saw a couple guys and I knew if I could get up to the kicker, I could go up the sideline.’’
“It was a great feeling,” said Howes, who also had a kick return TD in last season’s finale, the Centennial-Middle Atlantic Conference Bowl Championship Series title game.
But in a matter of seconds after the second TD return, the wheels began to come loose. SU drew a false start penalty, then, after a one-yard run by Negrini, Ruisch pass to the right flat was picked off by Gerhart for a pick-six, and F&M was creeping closer at 39-20 with 7:46 left in the third.
Ruisch got away with a second interception that quarter, but not in the fourth when he was picked off by safety Dante Medlar, which eventually led to a 35-yard Lawrence Miller field goal to make it 39-23 with 9:52 left.
F&M later got a 13-yard TD from North Schuylkill High grad Mitch Wagner to pull to within 39-29 (a two-point conversion try failed) with 2:01 left. Then, on the first play of the kickoff, the Diplomats forced and recovered a Negrini fumble at the F&M 44 with 1:50 to play, setting up a 19-yard TD pass from Clause to Sutton with a minute left, setting up the final dramatics.
The game could not have gone much better in the first half for the River Hawks.
The 6-foot, 175-pound Howes took the ball at the 5, saw blockers lined up on the left side, and raced 95 yards down the sideline to put Susquehanna on the board just 16 seconds into the contest.
Th Hawks added insult to injury when they faked the point after try, and holder Nugent took the snap and rolled around the left side for the two-point conversion and an 8-0 lead.
“We were repping that all week and we did a lot of fun stuff, and I saw the look the first time and when they did it the second time I looked for it, and I walked it right in,” Nugent said.
The River Hawks forced a three-and-out, and drove 58 yards on eight plays with Negrini finishing with a one-yard TD run. The drive featured a 26-yard pass from Michael Ruisch to Howes and an 18-yard to Jacob Erb to the one.
F&M closed it to 15-7 on a 38-yard pass from Jake Fant to wide receiver Trey Glass.
F&M threatened to close the gap further when cornerback Justin Gerhart picked off Ruisch but the Hawks forced another three-and-out, and Southern Columbia grad Elijah Hoffman kicked a 35-yard field goal for an 18-7 lead early in the second quarter.
The Hawks defense continued to dominate, and the offense tacked on two more scores before the half.
First, Nugent, in his second bit of trickery on the afternoon, took the snap in the shotgun and threw a 4- yard TD pass to a wide-open Ruisch.
“I was a quarterback my early years in high school, but I didn’t do very well,” Nugent said. “So, to get that opportunity...that was a really cool moment for me.”
The final tally before intermission came on an 18-yard pass from Ruisch to wide receiver Bryce Ellinger with 1:41 left in the half.