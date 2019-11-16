The Daily Item
Susquehanna beat Westminster (Pa.) in the first round of the NCAA Division III women’s volleyball tournament, 3-0, as junior outside hitter Sydney Portale had a team-high 14 kills in the victory at Johns Hopkins University.
The River Hawks won by game scores of 25-18, 25-15 and 25-18 to advance to today’s second-round game against Stevens College at 4 p.m. at Johns Hopkins University.
Susquehanna (32-6) will advance to Sunday’s 3 p.m. championship game with a victory over Stevens.
Senior setter Lindsey Pugh had an outstanding game for Susquehanna. She had 32 assists and four service aces, both team highs. She also had 12 digs and two blocks.