SELINSGROVE — When Elijah Hoffman changed his mind last year, deciding to postpone medical school to return for a fifth season at Susquehanna University, he had Saturday’s monumental homecoming victory in mind.
“This is why I came back,” the fifth-year graduate player said in the middle of a raucous celebration on the turf at Doug Arthur Field at Amos Alonzo Stagg Stadium after helping his team upend 15-time Centennial Conference champion Johns Hopkins in a 26-24 nailbiter.
A former all-state kicker for Valley powerhouse Southern Columbia, Hoffman used his leg to account for nine important points against the No. 6-ranked Blue Jays.
While Hoffman was perfect on all his kicks, the defense shut down the visiting Blue Jays' four conversion tries. Cornerback David Gilchrist blocked the extra point try after the first TD, and the River Hawks went on to stop three two-point attempts.
Meanwhile, Hoffman's 37-yard field goal with 8:59 was the cushion Susquehanna needed.
“It’s why we put so much work in in the offseason. I knew we would have a good snap, a good hold and the process is there because we work on it so much,” Hoffman said.
Susquehanna coach Tom Perkovich said, “This is so sweet. This is eight years in the making for me and my staff. It just means the world to us that we were able to win this game and put ourselves in a position to win the championship.”
The win, only their third in the series (12 games), gives the unbeaten Hawks a strong leg up to win their first Centennial championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III playoffs.
If Susquehanna (8-0 Centennial, 7-0 overall), closes out the season with wins at 6-2 Muhlenberg next Saturday and at home versus winless Juniata the following week, the River Hawks will be moving on to the national tournament in mid-November.
The River Hawks were opportunistic in all three phases of Saturday's game and trailed only once, 18-17 in the third quarter.
Hero Keith Green III, who combined with fellow junior and defensive back David Gilchrist on the first two-point conversion stop, said, “I was trusting my technique and trusting my coach, too, and we made some big plays.”
But, Green added, “They made some big plays, they came back fighting and we knew it was going to be a shootout.”
The River Hawks scored the game’s first 14 points, starting with a 7-yard TD run by fifth-year graduate student Michael Ruisch. The quarterback ran a keeper after a fake inside handoff to running back Frankie Negrini. Ruisch is not known as a runner (just 24 rushes all season), but he said it was in the game plan for him to run more.
Hoffman’s PAT made it 7-0 with 3:18 left in the opening period.
Susquehanna made it a two-score lead with 9:31 left in the first half when Ruisch connected on a 9-yard pass to a wide-open Kyle Howes. Hoffman made it 14-0.
Howes said, “We knew all week they were going to play man-to-man on us, and we knew we could use that to our advantage. It was just pitch and catch, and that was huge in a game like this. It gave us confidence.”
Ruisch said a chance to beat Hopkins and win the championship was part of his reason for returning this season. Susquehanna is leaving the conference after this year for a new all-sports Landmark Conference.
“We were just glad to be able to play in this game, and our guys played with a lot of passion and with a lot of heart today like they always do,” Ruisch said.
As expected, Hopkins rallied with a pair of second-quarter touchdowns
Perkovich said that the brief momentum swing in favor of Johns Hopkins was a matter of execution on his team’s part.
“I think if you watched it, the people that really stopped it were ourselves,” he said, noting several dropped passes and penalties. “They made plays, but, for me, it’s more about us needing to be cleaner. Our kids made some big plays down the field and overcame some things, and that’s what good teams do in games like this."
Susquehanna added a 37-yard Hoffman field goal on the first series of the second half to go up 17-12, before the Blue Jays responded for their first and only lead on their next possession. The six-play, 63-yard drive, capped by Geoff Schroeder’s 24-yard TD run, made it 18-17 with 9:02 left in the third.
Susquehanna regained the lead on the next series. Bloomsburg High graduate Hunter Coulter went up the middle for a 2-yard score, and SU was up for good at 23-18 with 3:46 left in the third. The River Hawks failed on a two-point pass attempt, but Hoffman later extended the lead to 26-18 with his 37-yard field goal. A penalty had moved the ball back five yards, but Hoffman was undeterred.
“I just knew I was going to make the next kick no matter what," he said. "I trust the process. We worked on that all summer."
The feisty Blue Jays came back, driving 82 yards on 17 plays, and taking 8:06 off the clock. They pulled within 26-24 on a 5-yard scoring strike from Ryan Stevens to wide receiver Jess Polce with 49 seconds left.
Yet another huge defensive play by the Hawks prevented the Jays from forging a tie. On the two-point try, the SU defense swarmed Stevens and pressured him into an incomplete pass.
Susquehanna went three and out, which left Johns Hopkins 23 seconds to work for a winning score, starting at its own 11-yard line. The Jays picked up a first down with a short pass, but, after two incompletions, they hit a short pass and pitched three laterals to make the Hopkins 27 as time expired.
SUSQUEHANNA 26, JOHNS HOPKINS 24
Johns Hopkins (7-1);0;12;6;6 — 24
Susquehanna (8-0);7;7;9;3 — 26
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SU-Michael Ruisch 7 run (Elijah Hoffman kick)
Second quarter
SU-Kyle Howes 9 pass from Ruisch (Hoffman kick)
JH-Josh Poice 25 pass from Ryan Stevens (kick failed)
JH-Emmett Turner 1 pass from Stevens (pass failed)
Third quarter
SU-FG Hoffman 32
JH-Geoff Schroeder 24 run (pass failed)
SU-Hunter Coulter 2 run (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
SU-FG Hoffman 37
JH-Poice 5 pass from Stevens (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
;JH;SU
First downs;20;21
Rush-net yards;29-123;37-116
Passing yards;273;204
Passing;27-40-0;18-29-1
Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;8-82;6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Johns Hopkins: Danny Wolfe 20-85; Geoff Schroeder 7-36, TD; Ryan Stevens 2-2. Susquehanna: Michael Ruisch 10-33, TD; Hunter Coulter 8-33, TD; Frankie Negrini 12-31; team, 6-14; Kyle Howes 1-5.
PASSING — Johns Hopkins: Stevens 27-38-0 for 273 yards, 3 TDs; team, 0-2-0. Susquehanna: Ruisch 18-29-1 for 204 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Johns Hopkins: Josh Poice 6-81, 2 TDs; Quinn Revere 6-70; Artie Collins 5-55; Emmett Turner 6-35, TD; Wolfe 1-15; Spencer Uggla 1-10; Schroeder 2-7. Susquehanna: Jacob Erb 4-57; Kyle Howes 4-41, TD; Byrce Ellinger 1-33; Michael Lefever 2-24; Eddie Nugent 2-23; Michael Robbins 1-18; Rowen Hershey 1-11; Negrini 3-(-3).