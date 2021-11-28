WILLIAMSPORT — Susquehanna limited Lycoming to just 14 field goals, and 25 percent to overcome its own poor shooting game in a 62-43 victory over the Warriors on Sunday.
The first four minutes of the contest saw just one field goal — an Olivia Brandt 3-pointer for the River Hawks — as the teams combine start the game 1-of-16 from the field. Alyssa Zorbaugh knocked down a jumper for the Warriors with 5:46 left in the first quarter, but it would be Lycoming's only bucket of the opening quarter.
Susquehanna's first three made baskets came from behind the arc — Amanda Lemire and Erin McQuillen followed — by the time Olivia Ciullo knocked down a jumper in the paint for the River Hawks first two-point bucket of the game, Susquehanna led 11-2.
The River Hawks (5-1) would build the lead to 17 when Megan Emlet knocked down a 3-pointer with 3:09 left in the first half to give Susquehanna a 26-9 lead.
Lycoming (1-6) wouldn't get any closer than 13 points the rest of the way.
Brandt had had her fourth double-double in six games with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Lemire finished with 10 points, five assists and four rebounds. McQuillen and Kaitlyn Lynch each added nine points for the River Hawks, who had 10 players score in the game.
Susquehanna 62, Lycoming 43
Susquehanna (5-1)
Amanda Lemire 3-9 3-4 10; Olivia Brandt 4-12 0-0 10; Erin McQuillen 3-10 1-1 9; Kaitlyn Lynch 3-6 3-4 9; Amalia Esposito 2-5 0-0 5; Megan Emlet 2-3 0-0 6; Olivia Ciullo 2-3 1-2 5; Sadie Comfort 1-8 0-0 3; Kenzie Selvaggi 1-2 0-0 3; Alicia Goldenziel 1-3 0-0 2; Isabella Schwabe 0-0 0-0 0; Kate Hildebrandt 0-1 0-0 0; Grace Meehan 0-1 0-0 0; Madison Miller 0-0 0-0 0; Sydney Schms 0-1 0-0 0; Bri Dorsey 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-66 8-11 62.
Lycoming (1-6)
Ashley Yoh 1-4 5-8 7; Allison Butler 2-9 2-4 6; Emily Zoscin 1-7 2-4 5; Mya Wetzel 1-10 0-0 3; Kenzie Reed 0-4 0-0 0; Jessica Shaver 4-6 0-1 8; Cathryn Brought 2-4 0-0 5; Alyssa Zorbaugh 1-3 2-2 4; Sophie Pelton 2-2 0-0 4; Meghan Dufner 0-2 1-2 1; Emily Lockard 0-1 0-0 0; Diana Rantz 0-3 0-0 0; Mia Rudalavage 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-56 12-21 43.
Halftime: SU, 62-43. 3-point goals: SU 10-25 (Lemire 1-1; Brandt 2-3; McQuillen 2-6; Lynch 0-2; Esposito 1-2; Emlet 2-2; Comfort 1-7; Selvaggi 1-1; Meehan 0-1); Lycoming 3-20 (Butler 0-2; Zoscin 1-5; Wetzel 1-8; Brought 1-2; Dufner 0-2; Rantz 0-1); Rebounds: SU 48 (Brandt 10); Lycoming 40 (Yoh 6); Assists: SU 18 (Lemire 5); Lycoming 11 (Reed 4); Steals: SU 11 (Lemire 4); Lycoming 9 (Yoh 2); Turnovers: SU 15, Lycoming 17; Total fouls: SU 21, Lycoming 15. Fouled out: none; Technical fouls: none; A-175.