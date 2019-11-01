Susquehanna has been taking care of business nearly every week this season.
"Every week is a playoff week," said Susquehanna coach Tom Perkovich. "That's how we're looking at it. Our guys know what's at stake."
No. 20 Susquehanna (6-1 overall, 5-1 Centennial Conference) also knows what happened two years ago as the River Hawks were headed toward a postseason berth. Gettysburg upended Susquehanna, 29-21, as the host Bullets rallied from a 21-7 hole and forced five River Hawk turnovers.
"This is one of those games where we could beat ourselves if we don't do our jobs," said Susquehanna senior linebacker Cole Dixon. "Two years ago, they showed us what it looks like when you don't do your job."
Winning at Gettysburg's Musselman Stadium has proven elusive for the River Hawks' senior class, and that's a statistic they'd like to change in Saturday's noon kickoff.
"We definitely have some goals as a team," Dixon said. "We just have to attack every week to go 1-0. We strive to get that win each week."
Susquehanna's defense feasted a week ago in a homecoming rout of Ursinus. The River Hawks held the Bears to 99 yards of offense, including 31 yards rushing on 28 carries. Dixon, Susquehanna's leading tackler, made nine stops and posted multiple tackles-for-loss in the game. It marked the first shutout for Susquehanna since the 2012 season.
"Defensively, that was the most complete execution of the game plan and our defensive staff did a great job of dialing it in," Perkovich said. "Assignment football will be key. We've faced some teams that have been similar with the triple-option (Gettysburg's base offense), so there's some carry over. I feel we're a much different football team (than two years ago), but even better."
Susquehanna's defense has generated more than 50 tackles for loss in seven games, and allows only 272 yards per game and less than 2.7 yards per carry. A year ago in Selinsgrove, Gettysburg attempted 60 rushes and gained only 81 yards.
Southern Columbia graduate Elijah Hoffman was named Centennial Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after converting three field goals and a trio of extra points.
"He had his best game of the year," Perkovich said of Hoffman. "Twelve points for the day. He's also been great as our kickoff guy, too. His ball placement has been exceptional."
The special teams' spotlight doesn't only end with Hoffman's big day. Sophomore punter Clay Olley has averaged better than 37 yards per punt and regained his job after an early season benching.
"He has really been stepping up," Perkovich said. "He's bounced back in a big way after a rough start. We're very happy with that unit's growth. Coach (Alan) Zemaitis has really done a great job with them."
Perkovich noted his focus Saturday will be seeing how Susquehanna cleans up on a few areas as it builds momentum toward, hopefully, an 11th game.
"I was happy we scored on seven of 12 drives (against Ursinus), but I felt that we left some out there," Perkovich said. "We've been great in two-minute drills and the ends of halves, but getting quicker starts in the first and third quarters is an area we need to improve. We still want to be gaining momentum. We have to keep getting better. If you're not gettting better every week, you won't be ready for that 11th game against a great football team."