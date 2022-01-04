SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna University men's basketball team used a second-half run to outlast Haverford, 93-86, to win its fourth straight game on Tuesday night.
Jay Martin again sparked the River Hawks' win. He scored 22 points, and added three more steals after school-record setting performance against Lebanon Valley over the weekend.
Susquehanna (9-3) built a double-digit lead early in the second half when Dominic Dunn knocked down a triple with 17:47 left in the game to give the River Hawks a 46-35 lead.
It Haverford just a little over two minutes to whittle the Susquehanna lead back down to three points with just under 15 minutes left in the game. However, leading 54-50, Susquehanna would use the key 13-3 run to take a 14-point lead on the Fords.
Once again the Riverhawks defense was key, forcing 15 turnovers, giving SU a 21-10 advantage in points off turnovers. The River hawks shots 56.5 % (35-of-62) from the floor in the win. Dunn finished with 18 points, including 4-of-8 from deep. Howie Rankine added 12 points off the bench, missing just one of his six field goal attempts, while point guard Danny Frauenheim finished with six points, seven assists and two steals.
Harry Johnson scored 20 points to lead the Fords off the bench. He also had a game-high seven rebounds.
The River Hawks host Catholic (9-2) in a league contest at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Susquehanna 93, Haverford 86
Haverford (6-5)
Jackson Ryan 6-11 0-0 15; Josh Love 3-10 5-6 12; Nate Torres 5-7 2-3 12; Ryan Trotter 5-8 1-4 11; Gabriel Franklin 3-7 2-2 8; Harry Johnson 7-9 6-8 20; Nicholas Stewart 1-4 3-4 5; Nick Kerkorian 1-1 0-0 3; Charlie Mamlin 0-0 0-0 0; Clay Killoren 0-0 0-0 0; Dhruv Mehrotra 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-57 19-27 86.
Susquehanna (9-3)
Jay Martin 9-13 4-6 22; Dominic Dunn 7-14 0-2 18; Lukas Yurasits 2-6 4-4 9; Isaiah Oluajayi 3-3 1-1 7; Danny Frauenheim 1-5 4-6 6; Howie Rankine 5-6 1-2 12; Cooper Haberern 3-4 0-0 7; Wes Simons 2-2 0-0 4; Jack Van Syckle 2-5 0-0 4; Quincy Haughton 0-0 2-2 2; Steven Ressler 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 35-62 16-23 93.
Halftime: SU, 39-33. 3-point goals: Haverford 5-20 (Ryan 3-5; Love 1-6; Torres 0-2; Trotter 0-1; Franklin 0-2; Johnson 0-1; Stewart 0-2; Kerkorian 1-1); SU 7-17 (Martin 0-1; Dunn 4-8; Yurasits 1-2; Frauenheim 0-2; Rankine 1-2; Haberern 1-1; Ressler 0-1). Rebounds: Haverford 30 (Johnson 7); SU 31 (Dunn 6); Steals: Haverford 3 (three with one); SU 8 (Martin 3); Assists: Haverford 11 (Trotter 3); SU 17 (Frauenheim 7); Turnovers: Haverford 15, SU 11; Total fouls: Haverford 20, SU 24. Fouled out: Haverford, Torres; SU, none. Technical fouls: none. A-N/A