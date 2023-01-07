The Daily Item
MADISON — Susquehanna’s men’s basketball team picked up its first Landmark win of the season by outscoring Drew by a dozen points in the second half to rally for a 75-63 win.
It was the teams’ first meeting since SU defeated the Rangers in last season’s Landmark Championship game. Susquehanna (6-7, 1-1) has won three in a row.
Both offenses started well, but it was an early success from long range that helped Drew take the lead, with four of their first seven field goal makes coming from beyond the arc. After a Billy Anderson layup helped Susquehanna grab their first lead of the game at the 7:38 mark with the score 17-16, eight unanswered points from Drew gave them their
Susquehanna erased a small halftime deficit on a jumper from Brandon Lavitt before eventually taking the lead for good at the 16:13 mark, going up 37-34 on a three from Howie Rankine, Jr. That pair proved to be crucial to SU’s success, scoring 20 and 19 points, respectively. Lavitt in particular broke out in the second frame, scoring 15 of his 19 points in the second half. Those two spearheaded an efficient half of shooting for the team, as the River Hawks were 17 of 26 from the field, three of four from three-point range, and 11 of 16 from the free throw line in the half. That would prove enough for Susquehanna to score 48 points in the half and outscore Drew by 14.
SUSQUEHANNA 75, DREW 63
SUSQUEHANNA (6-7, 1-1) 75
Rankine 7-14 3-4 20; Lavitt 8-15 3-5 19; Haughton 4-7 5-7 13; Washington 3-5 1-4 7; Corbett 0-0 2-2 2; Anderson 3-5 0-0 6; Edwards 2-5 0-0 6; Mitchell 1-2 0-0 2; Van Wagener 0-3 0-0 0; Egeonu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 14-22 75.
DREW (8-5, 0-2) 63
Turco 5-13 1-1 15; McBurnie 5-13 3-5 13; Andreson 3-7 0-0 9; Kane 1-10 2-4 5; Cronin 2-4 0-0 5; Haklaj 3-3 3-4 9; Roberts 2-5 3-4 7; Fisher 0-0 0-0 0; Musial 0-0 0-0 0; Capozzoli 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 12-18 63.
Halftime: Drew 29-27. 3-point goals: Susquehanna 5-15 (Rankine 3-7, Haughton 0-2, Edwards, 2-4, Mitchell 0-1, Van Wagener 0-1); Drew 9-28 (Turco 4-11, McBurnie 0-2, Anderson 3-7, Kane 1-4, Cronin 1-3, Roberts 0-1). Rebounds: Susquehanna 35 (Rankine 9), Drew 32 (McBurnie 10). Assists: Susquehanna 19 (Rankin, Lavitt 4), Drew 10 (McBurnie 4). Total fouls: Susquehanna 13, Drew 15.