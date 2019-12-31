LANCASTER — A day after picking up 12 assists, sophomore point guard Danny Frauenheim scored 15 points to earn Most Valuable Player honors at the Sponaugle New Year’s Tournament, while Matt LaCorte scored 20 points in Susquehanna’s 77-69 win over host Franklin & Marshall on Monday afternoon.
LaCorte also picked up all-tournament team honors for his performance for the River Hawks (8-3).
The Diplomats were within two points early in the second half when LaCorte’s 3-pointer sparked a 16-4 run that saw Susquehanna build its largest lead of the game at 64-50 with 9:22 left in the game.
Franklin & Marshall rallied within five with a minute left, but the River Hawks sealed the game by hitting 7-of-8 from the charity stripe.
It was Susquehanna’s first win over the Diplomats in nearly 20 years, but was just the third game between the schools in that time frame.
Wes Simmons added a career-high 14 points for Susquehanna.
Justin Kupa had 26 points to lead the Dimplomats (4-6).
Susquehanna 77,
Frankin & Marshall 69
Susquehanna (8-3)
Matt LaCorte 8-13 0-0 20; Danny Frauenheim 5-7 4-4 15; Bryce Butler 3-6 0-0 8; Thomas Sampson 2-4 0-0 4; Lukas Yurasits 1-7 1-3 3; Wes Simons 7-11 0-0 14; Mike Kempski 0-0 6-6 6; Jay Martin 2-4 1-2 5; Joe’l Morris 1-2 0-0 2; Quincy Haughton 0-1 0-0 0; Jack Van Syckle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 12-15 77.
Franklin & Marshall (4-6)
Justin Kupa 9-15 5-8 26; Ignas Slyka 4-9 3-6 11; Matt Redhead 3-3 4-5 10; Brian Hines 1-1 2-4 4; Mike Rice 1-1 0-0 2; Solomon Mathis 2-2 2-2 6; Matt Groll 1-4 2-4 4; Les Thomas 1-6 1-2 3; Justin Law 1-1 0-1 3; Jaka Pandza 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-42 19-32 69.
Halftime: SU, 41-37. 3-point goals: SU 7-19 (LaCorte 4-8; Frauenheim 1-1; Butler 2-3; Sampson 0-1; Yurasits 0-3; Martin 0-2; Haughton 0-1). F&M 4-9 (Kupa 3-3; Slyka 0-3; Thomas 0-2; Law 1-1). Rebounds: SU 28 (Yurasits 7); F&M 23 (Slyka 5); Assists: SU 15 (Frauenheim 5); F&M 15 (Slyka 6). Steals: SU 17 (Frauenheim 5); F&M 13 (Kupa 5). Blocks: SU 1 (VanSyck 1); F&M 4 (Four with 1). Turnovers: SU 22, F&M 23; Team fouls: SU 27, F&M 19. Fouled out: LaCorte. Technical fouls: none. A: 141