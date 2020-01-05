The Daily Item
ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Susquehanna trailed early, but after a big first-period run, the River Hawks rolled to a 58-45 win over St. Mary’s College at the St. Mary’s College of Maryland New Year’s Classic on Saturday.
The River Hawks (8-3) didn’t shoot well, but took advantage of 68 rebounds and knocking down 24 foul shots to take the victory as neither team shot 25 percent for the game from the field.
Erin McQuillen recorded her first career double-double, finishing with 13 points and 11 rebounds to land a spot on the All-Tournament team. Alexa Petrozzino added a career-high 12 points for SU.