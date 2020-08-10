The Associated Press
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. —Austin Rivers scored a career-high 41 points off the bench, and the Houston Rockets used a big third quarter to pull away, and cruise to a 129-112 victory over the Sacramento Kings.
Rivers made six 3-pointers as Houston improved to 4-1 at Disney on a night the Rockets played a second straight game without Russell Westbrook, who has a bruised right quadriceps.
James Harden added 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Houston.
The Kings fell to 1-5 in the bubble after being eliminated from playoff contention earlier Sunday when Portland beat the 76ers. Sacramento’s playoff drought is now 14 years, which is the longest active streak in the NBA.
De’Aaron Fox had 26 points for the Kings.
n Spurs 122, Pelicans 113
Gregg Popovich, and San Antonio came to the NBA’s restart bubble looking to develop their young talent.
The playoffs might be a nice bonus.
For Zion Williamson, postseason hopes have to wait until next year.
DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points, Rudy Gay added 19 off the bench, and the Spurs wasted much of a 20-point, second-half lead before hanging on to beat New Orleans. The loss, combined with Portland’s win over Philadelphia later Sunday, eliminated New Orleans from playoff contention.
“We’ve just got to put ourselves in a better position to win,” Williamson said.
The Spurs — bidding to become the first team in NBA history to make 23 consecutive playoff appearances — moved past idle Phoenix into 10th place in the West, a half-game behind Portland for the No. 9 spot that comes with a berth in the play-in series this coming weekend.
n Thunder 121, Wizards 103
Rookie Darius Bazley scored a career-high 23 points off the bench, and Oklahoma City beat Washington to keep the Wizards the only winless team inside the NBA bubble.
Bazley was 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Danilo Gallinari scored 20 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 as Oklahoma City led from the opening bucket and improved to 3-2 in the seeding games.
Mike Muscala also scored 18 points. Chris Paul had 13 points and nine assists, and Hamidou Diallo finished with 13 points for the Thunder.
The Wizards, who came into this game already eliminated from playoff contention, dropped to 0-6 since the NBA restarted the season.
n Raptors 108, Grizzlies 99
Pascal Siakam scored 26 points to help Toronto beat Memphis, preventing the Grizzlies from clinching a spot in the Western Conference play-in series.
Norman Powell scored 16 points and Kyle Lowry added 15 for the Raptors, who clinched the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and their fifth consecutive season with at least 50 wins.
Dillon Brooks scored 25 points, Grayson Allen matched a season high with 20 and Ja Morant had 17 points and 10 assists for the Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies dropped to 1-5 in the restart and are barely hanging on to eighth place in the West, with Portland, Phoenix and San Antonio close behind. There will be a play-in series in the West, starting Saturday.
n Celtics 122, Magic 119
Gordon Hayward hit three free throws with 2:29 left in overtime, and Boston beat Orlando for its third straight victory.
The Celtics hadn’t scored in overtime until Hayward went to the line after being fouled by Nikola Vučević. His free throws put Boston up 115-114 as the Celtics scored 10 of the first 15 points in overtime.
Hayward finished with 31 points and Jayson Tatum scored 29, including the tying basket with 4.2 seconds left in regulation. Jaylen Brown had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Brad Wanamaker had 10 points.
Boston came in locked into the No. 3 seed in the East after Toronto’s win over Memphis earlier Sunday. The Celtics now are 4-2 inside the bubble.
The Magic also already had a playoff berth clinched despite losing three straight.