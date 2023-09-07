I got a chance to do a podcast on Wednesday morning with Alexander Monelli, the man behind “Roar: The Story Behind Southern Columbia,” a documentary that he made on the 2022 Tigers’ season for WVIA.
It lasts a little over 30 minutes, and the podcast will be available on dailyitem.com on Monday. Also, if you want to stick around to the end of the column, there will be a trivia question, and a chance to win a DVD copy of the documentary.
If you didn’t get a chance to see it when it aired in May, you really missed something. Monelli wasn’t denied access to any part of the Tigers’ program, so you saw the raw emotion after the losses in the regular season and after the playoff victories, including a sixth-straight state championship.
The access to the program didn’t surprise me, coach Jim Roth has always been accommodating with media, so the fact Monelli was allowed in the locker room didn’t surprise me.
What surprised me about the film was the emotional honesty from the players — both in the good times and the bad. When you’re only exposed to a team through the newspaper or television highlights, it’s kind of hard to remember that there is a human being or in this case, a teenager, under the helmet.
Those weren’t just regular-season losses to the Tigers last season, they were gut-punches, not something Southern Columbia could remotely consider happening.
It’s something I’ve been thinking about since the interview with Monelli, and a rewatch earlier this week. It’s another piece of evidence of how much emotion and confidence play a role in athletics.
Last year, Loyalsock was the first team to put a doubt in the Tigers’ minds in nearly 10 years. The Lancers and their coaching staff knew they were going to go to Southern Columbia and beat the Tigers.
They had no doubt it would happen, and buoyed by their coach Justin Van Fleet’s unwavering confidence in how the game would end.
The Lancers dominated that game up front, and left Southern Columbia’s defense questioning itself for weeks afterward. Only in the postseason do you see that emotion return to the Tigers.
It’s adds a subplot to tonight’s rematch.
The only place to get Roar is on WVIA Passport — a streaming service. Monelli hopes to have an announcement soon about the film, so stay tuned.
So, if you want a copy of the DVD, email me at thummel@dailyitem.com with the answer to this trivia question by next Friday, and I will put the correct answers in a hat.
I’m going to give credit to Judy Lynn Weaver, who posted this on Twitter earlier this week.
This grandfather of one of the stars of the 2019 Southern Columbia state champions was a quarterback on the first Southern Columbia football team in 1962, who is he?