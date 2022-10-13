MILTON — Samantha Roarty recorded two goals and two assists for Milton in a 7-1 win over Danville in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls soccer Thursday.
The Black Panthers (9-5 overall, 3-1 HAC-I) streaked to a 3-0 halftime lead.
Danville's Maddie Merrell scored with an assist from Maren Bowman to cut the margin to 3-1 before Milton closed with a flourish.
Ryen Roush and Mackenzie Lopez also scored goals in the win, while goalie Morgan Reiner saved 10 shots for Milton. The Black Panthers wrap up the regular season with a non-conference game at Wellsboro on Saturday afternoon.
The Ironmen (5-9-1, 4-5) finish their season with three games, starting with Southern Columbia on Saturday night.
Milton 7, Danville 1
Danville;0;1 — 1
Milton;3;4 — 7
Danville goal: Maddie Merrell. Danville assist: Maren Bowman.
Milton Goals: Mackenzie Lopez (2), Samantha Roarty (2), Ryen Roush (2), Cameron Roush; Milton Assists: Roarty (2), Madison Zeiber (2), R.Roush; Milton Saves: 10 (Morgan Reiner).
Shots: M 27-16. Corners: M 11-2.