SELINSGROVE — Alex Robenolt struck out 11 in a three-hitter and keyed a 10-hit attack with a home run and a double in Danville’s 8-1 win over Selinsgrove in Susquehanna Valley American Legion League play Monday.
Robenolt, who walked none and hit a batter, allowed only one first-inning run on Randy Richter’s RBI single. Danville went ahead 3-1 in the second inning, and Robenolt homered with one out in the fifth to push the lead to 5-1.
Eric Sees had a pair of hits in the win, while Jacob Petro scored twice.
Danville 8, Selinsgrove 1
Danville 120 021 2 — 8-10-1
Selinsgrove 100 000 0 — 1-3-2
Alex Robenolt and Patrick Yost. Teague Hoover, Michael Beaver (6), Josiah Foss (7) and Carter Horten.
WP: Robenolt. LP: Hoover.
Danville: Robenolt 3-for-3, home run (5th, solo), double, 2 runs, RBI; Eric Sees 2-for-3, run; Elijah Hoffman 1-for-4, run, RBI; Yost RBI; Jacob Petro 1-for-2, 2 runs; Gatlin Hovenstine 1-for-1, double; Branden Heim 1-for-1, run.
Selinsgrove: Hoover 1-for-3, double; Randy Richter 1-for-3, RBI.
n Mifflinburg 8,
Hughesville 2
HUGHESVILLE — Tony Bennage hit a two-run home run to key Mifflinburg’s six-run first inning, and he also pitched five strong innings to earn the win.
Eric Zimmerman roped three hits, including a pair of doubles, while Michael Warren ripped two hits for Post 410 (7-1), which plays Friday at Williamsport.
Mifflinburg 8, Hughesville 2
Mifflinburg 600 100 1 — 8-9-2
Hughesville 100 010 0 — 2-4-1
Tony Bennage, Allen Stamm (6) and Josh Foster. Grady Oden, Ian Gagliano (7) and Jared Snyder.
WP: Bennage. LP: Oden.
Mifflinburg: Eric Zimmerman 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 runs; Michael Warren 2-for-3, double, 2 runs; Bennage 1-for-3, home run (1st, 1 on).
Hughesville: Jaret Stroup 1-for-2, RBI.