The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — David Robertson got razzed in the bullpen by Phillies fans for the strange-but-true way he strained a calf in last season’s playoffs. Yes, the former Phillies reliever was injured when he jumped in the air while celebrating a homer by Bryce Harper.
Robertson kept his feet — and the ball — on the ground in a victorious return trip to Philly for the Mets. He induced ground-ball double plays in the eighth and ninth innings that helped New York hold on for a 4-2 win Saturday over the Phillies.
Robertson was presented with his NL championship ring in a brief ceremony before the game, and showed off the bling that included 96 diamonds that spelled out “CHAMPIONS” at his locker.
The right-handed reliever hushed the hecklers when he got potential go-ahead run Bryson Stott to ground into an inning-ending double play in the eighth. Robertson got Josh Harrison to hit into a game-ending double play, and needed just 13 pitches to earn his 11th save.
Roberson joked with fans that he returned from missing the NLDS to pitch in seven postseason games and earned a save in the World Series.
“I came back! I pitched decent,” he said with a laugh. “I just couldn’t move my leg.”
Max Scherzer (7-2) struck out eight over six innings, and Starling Marte homered to help the Mets snap a three-game losing streak.
Cubs 9, Cardinals 1
LONDON — Ian Happ hit two solo home runs, Justin Steele struck out eight, and Chicago beat St. Louis in Major League Baseball’s pandemic-delayed return to the British capital.
Happ led off the second inning with a drive to straightaway center, and put another Adam Wainwright (3-2) pitch over the right-field fence in the third as the Cubs won their fourth straight game.
Wainwright was pulled after back-to-back doubles in the fourth. He allowed 11 hits and a season-high seven runs in the shortest of his nine starts this season.
A crowd of 54,662, MLB’s largest this season, filled London Stadium.
Braves 7, Reds 6
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati’s longest winning streak in 66 years was stopped at 12 games when Raisel Iglesias struck out Jonathan India for the final out as Atlanta prevailed in an eight-homer slugfest.
Each team homered four times.
Matt Olson hit the 200th of his big league career, and Travis d’Arnaud and Ozzie Albies also went deep off Graham Ashcraft (3-6). Marcell Ozuna homered against Alex Young as the Braves won for the ninth time in 10 games.
Cincinnati’s Matt McLain and Spencer Steer hit two-run homers.
Michael Tonkin (2-0) pitched 21/3 hitless innings for the Braves, who won eight in a row before losing Friday’s series opener.
Marlins 4, Pirates 3, 11 innings
MIAMI — Jon Berti drove in the winning run with a single in the 11th inning, leading Miami past Pittsburgh.
Automatic runner Joey Wendle advanced to third on Nick Fortes’ sacrifice bunt before Berti hit a line drive to right against Angel Perdomo (1-1).
Yuli Gurriel’s sacrifice fly off Pirates closer David Bednar in the bottom of the 10th tied it at 3 after Ke’Bryan Hayes put the Pirates ahead in the top half with an RBI single.
Luis Arraez homered and walked twice, Jacob Stallings had three hits, and Andrew Nardi (5-1) struck out the side in a perfect 11th for the Marlins. Arraez went 1-for-3, and his major league-leading average slipped a point to .401.
Andrew McCutchen doubled twice and had three walks for the Pirates. McCutchen’s first double in the sixth was the 400th of his career.
Giants 7, Diamondbacks 6
SAN FRANCISCO — Luis Matos hit his first career home run, a go-ahead, two-run drive in the sixth inning, and San Francisco beat NL West-leading Arizona for its 12th win in 13 games.
Joc Pederson and Blake Sabol added two hits each as San Francisco won its second straight against Arizona to pull 1½ games back in the division.
Taylor Rogers (4-2) picked up the win. Camilo Doval earned his 22nd save.
Christian Walker extended his hitting streak to nine games with three hits and three RBIs for the Diamondbacks.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 1, Rangers 0
NEW YORK — Ron Marinaccio retired Marcus Semien on a game-ending popup in the ninth inning, Clay Holmes stranded a pair of runners in the eighth, and New York beat Texas.
Billy McKinney hit his fourth homer since he was brought up two weeks ago to replace Aaron Judge.
McKinney hit his fourth-inning drive off Jon Gray (6-3) as New York won with just four hits.
Luis Severino (1-2) allowed five hits in six innings, and four relievers finished the Yankees fifth shutout. Marinaccio picked up his second save.
Orioles 6, Mariners 4, 10 innings
BALTIMORE — Ryan McKenna hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning as Baltimore beat Seattle.
McKenna entered the game as a defensive replacement in the ninth, when the Orioles were trying to protect a one-run lead. But Baltimore had to play on after Mike Ford hit a tying solo homer off closer Félix Bautista with Seattle down to its last out.
In the 10th, Mike Baumann (5-0) retired J.P. Crawford on a grounder to the pitcher, and then struck out Julio Rodríguez and Ty France. In the bottom half, McKenna hit a drive to right-center off Justin Topa (1-3) for his second homer of the year.
Ford homered twice for Seattle, and Crawford and Rodríguez also hit solo shots.
Anthony Santander had a solo homer among his four hits for the Orioles. Aaron Hicks also went deep for Baltimore.
Blue Jays 7, A’s 3
TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Danny Jansen hit two-run homers, José Berríos pitched six innings to win for the third time in four starts, and Toronto beat Oakland for the ninth time in 11 games at the Rogers Centre.
Guerrero homered at home for the second straight day after going 32 games without clearing the fence. He reached base four times, and drove in three runs.
Berríos (8-5) allowed three runs and six hits. He walked two and struck out eight, one shy of his season high. Jordan Romano struck out Ryan Noda to strand runners at second and third, earning his 23rd save in 26 chances.
White Sox 5, Red Sox 4
CHICAGO — Elvis Andrus hit a game-ending RBI single in the ninth inning, helping Chicago top Boston.
Luis Robert Jr., Andrew Vaughn, Yasmani Grandal and Jake Burger homered for Chicago, which had dropped four of five. Lance Lynn struck out seven in 52/3 innings in his first start since he tied a franchise record with 16 Ks during a 5-1 loss at Seattle last weekend.
Royals 9, Rays 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jordan Lyles ended a 15-game winless streak, and Kansas City beat Tampa Bay for its second win in three days against the team with the best record in the majors.
Lyles (1-11) allowed four runs and eight hits over six innings. It was his first victory since his final start last year on Sept. 30 while playing for the Baltimore Orioles.
Rays shortstop Wander Franco returned after being benched for two games for how he handled frustrating situations this season, and hit a 417-foot solo homer during a two-run first. He added an RBI single in a two-run second.
Tigers 3, Twins 2
DETROIT — Zach McKinstry hit a two-run single in Detroit’s three-run second inning, and the Tigers held on to beat Minnesota.
Reese Olson (1-2) picked up his first major league win, allowing one run and four hits with a career-high nine strikeouts and a walk in 51/3 innings. Alex Lange got the final four outs for his 12th save in 14 attempts.
Twins starter Pablo López (3-5) allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out 10. Carlos Correa and Joey Gallo hit solo homers for Minnesota.
INTERLEAGUE
Guardians 4, Brewers 2
CLEVELAND — Josh Naylor and David Fry had RBI singles in a two-run sixth inning, and rookie Tanner Bibee struck out seven as Cleveland topped Milwaukee.
Cleveland trailed 2-1 after five inning, and tied the game on Naylor’s single off Hoby Milner that scored Amed Rosario. Fry delivered the go-ahead run with a two-out hit to left off Elvis Peguero that plated José Ramírez.
Bibee (4-2) worked six innings, allowing two runs, one earned,and three hits in his 11th start since being recalled from Triple-A Columbus in late April.
Dodgers 8, Astros 7
LOS ANGELES — James Outman scored the go-ahead run on a balk by Houston reliever Ryan Stanek in a messy eighth inning, and Los Angeles rallied to beat the Astros for its fourth straight victory.
Stanek, his long blond hair flying, was incensed after striking out Michael Busch to end the inning. He yelled at plate umpire Manny Gonzalez, who tossed Stanek. Manager Dusty Baker came on the field to argue with Gonzalez and was ejected, too.
Second base umpire Junior Valentine called the balk on Stanek, whose right leg appeared to buckle after he looked in for the pitch.