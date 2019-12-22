COCOLAMUS — Thea Neimond scored seven of her 11 points in the third quarter as East Juniata rallied from a nine-point deficit to beat Susquenita 44-42 on Saturday afternoon in Tri-Valley League girls basketball action.
Alyssa Robinson scored 15 points to lead the Tigers (4-3 overall, 3-1 TVL).
Alana Boyer had 19 points to lead Susquenita (5-3, 2-2).
East Juniata 44, Susquenita 42
Susquenita (5-3) 42
Mandi Armstrong 1 0-0 2; Madi Blyler 1 0-0 2; Alana Boyer 6 3-7 19; Elizabeth Jones 0 1-2 1; Haily Sherman 2 4-6 8; Mariah Massie 0 1-2 1; Taylor Portzline 3 0-0 9. Totals 13 9-17 42.
3-point goals: Boyer 4, Portzline 3.
Did not score: Samantha Wechsler, Laurel Stuempfle, Hailey Lingle, Elizabeth Jones, Charley Baker.
East Juniata (4-3) 44
Cypress Feltman 1 3-3 5; Paris Feltman 0 2-2 2; Clarye Guyer 3 0-0 7; Thea Neimond 4 3-7 11; Leah Sankey 2 0-0 4; Alyssa Robinson 6 0-0 15. Totals 16 8-12 44.
3-point goals: Robinson 4, Guyer.
Did not score: Amara Brubaker.
Score by quarters
Susquenita 13 7 10 12 – 42
East Juniata 4 11 17 12 — 44
n Warrior Run 40,
Montoursville 23
TURBOTVILLE — Emily McKee scored 13 points, and Sydney Hoffman added 10 as the Defenders picked up the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II victory.
Warrior Run (3-2 overall, 3-0 HAC-II) held Montoursville to just seven points through the first three quarters.
Mackenzie Weaver led the Warriors (1-4, 0-2) with 11 points.
Warrior Run 40, Montoursville 23
Montoursville (1-4) 23
Alaina Marchioni 2 2-3 6; Shayanne Clmeimck 2 0-2 2; Mackenzie Weaver 2 6-10 11; Malin Yonkin 2 0-0 4. Totals 8 8-15 23.
3-point goals: Weaver.
Did not score: None.
Warrior Run (3-2) 40
Sydney Hoffman 1 7-8 10; Gracie Beachel 1 0-0 2; Jordan Hartman 2 0-0 6; Marissa Pick 2 1-1 5; Emily McKee 5 3-5 13; Katie Watkins 1 0-0 2; Lauren Watson 0 0-1 0; Kalynn Watson 0 2-2 2; Abby Evans 0 0-1 0. Totals 12 13-18 40.
3-point goals: Hartman 2, Hoffman.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Montoursville 5 0 2 18 — 23
Warrior Run 13 9 8 10 — 40
JV score: WR, 35-28. High scorer: WR, Leah Grow 12.
n Dunmore 54,
Mount Carmel 45
MOUNT CARMEL — Sophomore Moriah Murray scored 15 of her game-high 22 points in the second-half to lift the Bucks to the nonleague win.
The Red Tornadoes (4-2) led by a point at halftime, before Dunmore (4-0) outscored Mount Carmel 29-19 in the second half.
Dani Rae Renno scored 14 points to lead Mount Carmel.
Dunmore 54, Mount Carmel 45
Dunmore (4-0) 54
Moriah Murray 9 2-2 22; Elisa Delfino 2 0-0 5; Mia Blume 1 1-2 3; Ciera Toomey 7 1-1 19; Alexis Chapman 2 0-0 5. Totals 21 4-5 54.
3-point goals: Toomey 4, Murray 2, Delfino, Chapman.
Did not score: Anna Talutto, Cadence Lewis.
Mount Carmel (4-2) 45
Lauren Ayres 3 0-0 9; Mia Chapman 4 0-2 8; Lauren Shedleski 3 0-0 8; Dani Rae Renno 6 2-6 14; Alyssa Reisinger 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 2-8 45.
3-point goals: Ayres 3, Shedleski 2.
Did not score: Brooke Bernini, Caroline Fletcher.
Score by quarters
Dunmore 12 13 14 15 — 54
Mount Carmel 14 12 7 12 — 45
n Lewisburg 39,
Midd-West 27
LEWISBURG — Roz Noone scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Green Dragons to the HAC-II win.
Zoe Webb led the Mustangs with 15 points in the loss.
Lewisburg 39, Midd-West 27
Midd-West (0-6) 27
Rylee Shawver 3 0-0 6, Zoe Webb 7 1-2 15, Makenna Dietz 0 0-1 0, Bella Fave 1 1-2 4, Alexis Walter 1 0-0 2, Leah Ferster 0 0-2 0. Totals 12 2-7 27.
3-point goals: Fave.
Did not score: Mattie Spriggle, Chloe Sauer, Alyssa Snyder.
Lewisburg (2-4) 39
Maddie Materne 0 1-2 1, Roz Noone 5 5-6 16, Jamie Fedorjaka 4 3-6 13, Regan Llanso 0 0-4 0, Hope Drumm 4 1-1 9. Totals 13 10-19 39.
3-point goals: Fedorjaka 2, Noone.
Did not score: Kilee Gallegos, Maddie Still, Anna Baker.
Score by quarters
Midd-West 6 3 3 15 — 27
Lewisburg 10 15 7 7 — 39
n Shamokin 37, Tri-Valley 26
COAL TOWNSHIP — Ari Nolter scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Indians to the nonleague win.
Kaitlyn Dunn added nine points for Shamokin (3-4), which held the Bulldogs to just five field goals in the game.
Megan Canfield led Tri-Valley (2-2) with 11 points.
Shamokin 37, Tri-Valley 26
Tri-Valley (2-2) 29
Brooke Adams 1 0-0 2; Faith Colohan 1 1-2 3; Briann Pealeggi 0 1-2 1; Hope Colohan 0 2-2 2; Autumn Conrell 1 4-4 7; Megan Canfield 2 6-8 11. Totals 5 14-18 26.
3-point goals: Conrell, Canfield.
Did not score: Cristin Kazmarczyk, Lexi Snyder.
Shamokin (3-4) 37
Emma Tomcavage 1 2-6 4; Chloe Yoder 2 0-0 4; Ari Nolter 5 2-2 14; Kaitlyn Dunn 2 5-7 9; Sophie Rossnock 1 4-7 6. Totals 11 13-22 37.
3-point goals: Nolter 2.
Did not score: Izzy Wagner, Emma Kramer, Emily Slanina.
Score by quarters
Tri-Valley 9 7 7 3 — 26
Shamokin 10 13 5 11 — 37
n Juniata 40, Greenwood 33
MILLERSTOWN — Abby Taylor and Alli Walton each scored 10 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats suffered a TVL loss.
Rowe Shepps scored a game-high 13 points to lead the Indians, who outscored Greenwood 13-7 in the fourth quarter.
Juniata 40, Greenwood 33
Juniata (5-2) 40
Rowe Shepps 3 7-8 13, Mackenzie Bennett 0 2-5 2, Mya Rush 5 0-0 12, Talon Walton 1 0-0 2, Olivia Clark 4 2-4 11. Totals 13 11-19 40.
3-point goals: Rush 2, Clark.
Did not score: Mackenzi Beward, Malin Kint.
Greenwood (4-3) 33
Kenedy Stroup 1 6-7 8, Abby Taylor 5 0-0 10, Ella Brummer 1 0-0 3, Alli Crockett 0 2-2 2, Alli Walton 5 0-0 10. Totals 12 8-9 33.
3-point goals: Brummer.
Did not score: Jordan Stroup.
Score by quarters
Juniata 6 7 14 13 — 40
Greenwood 8 12 6 7 — 33
n Halifax 55,
Line Mountain 27
HALIFAX — Montana Paul scored 20 points, and the Wildcats outscored the Eagles 20-5 in the second quarter to pull away for the TVL win.
Liberty Downs scored eight points to lead the Eagles.
Halifax 55, Line Mountain 27
Line Mountain (1-6) 27
Sage Hoover 2 0-0 4, Sam Snyder 1 3-4 5, Lilliana Feliciano 1 0-2 2, Sara Canepa 1 0-0 2, Kylie Klinger 0 2-4 2, Katelynne Michael 0 1-2 1, Liberty Downs 3 2-3 8, Emily Gonsar 1 1-2 3. Totals 9 9-17 27.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Jaya London, Brianna Bendas, Kalina Pechart.
Halifax (3-3) 55
Alyza Steinhauer 2 0-0 4, Lauren Schumber 4 3-6 11, Caitlynn Wells 1 1-2 4, Samantha Manion 6 0-0 12, Montana Paul 7 4-4 20, Kearstin Manion 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 8-12 55.
3-point goals: Paul 2, Wells.
Did not score: Olivia Gainer, Miranda Nace, Hannah Roland, Grace Flickinger.
Score by quarters
Line Mountain 6 5 9 7 — 27
Halifax 11 20 13 11 — 55
FRIDAY
n Line Mountain 48,
Millersburg 21
MANADATA — Sam Snyder and Liberty Downs each scored 11 points as the Eagles picked up their first victory of the year.
Line Mountain (1-4 overall, 1-2 TVL) outscored the Indians (0-7, 0-4), 23-0, in the first half.
Jordan Mallon scored a game-high 13 points for Millersburg.
Line Mountain 48, Millersburg 21
Millersburg (0-7) 21
Jordan Mallon 4 4-4 13; Hannah Dyer 0 0-1 0; Bailey Strawser 1 0-0 2; Emma Mavretic 0 1-2 1; Paige Rothermel 0 0-1 0; Mallory Strawser 1 3-4 4; Reily Ferrer 0 1-4 1. Totals 6 7-15 21.
3-point goals: Mallon.
Did not score: Kierstyn Smith, Sophia Miller.
Line Mountain (1-4) 48
Sage Hoover 0 3-4 3; Sam Snyder 5 0-0 11; Lilliana Feliciano 1 1-2 3; Sara Canepa 1 2-2 4; Kylie Klinger 3 1-2 7; Katelynn Michael 1 1-2 3; Liberty Downs 5 1-2 11; Emily Gonsar 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 9-14 48.
3-point goals: Snyder.
Did not score: Jaya London, Brianna Bendas, Kalina Pechart.
Score by quarters
Millersburg 0 0 11 10 — 21
Line Mountain 9 14 16 9 — 48
n Upper Dauphin 39,
Greenwood 38
MILLERSTOWN — Olivia Halterman scored 18 points to lead the Trojans to the one-point victory.
Kenedy Stroup had 23 points to lead Greenwood (4-2 overall, 3-1 TVL).
Upper Dauphin 39, Greenwood 38
Upper Dauphin (4-2) 39
Kara Rupp 1 0-0 2; Erica Nestor 3 1-3 7; Sam Bowman 0 2-2 2; Taylor Conrad 3 0-0 6; Olivia Halterman 7 2-4 18; Bryanna Cather 1 1-2 4. Totals 15 6-11 39.
3-point goals: Halterman 2, Cather.
Did not score: Alex Maurer, Tania Hall.
Greenwood (4-2) 38
Kenedy Stroup 9 5-5 23; Jordan Stroup 1 0-2 3; Abby Taylor 0 2-2 2; Ella Brummer 0 0-1 0; Alli Crockett 2 2-2 6; Alli Walton 1 2-4 4. Totals 14 11-16 38.
3-point goals: J. Stroup.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Upper Dauphin 8 6 16 9 — 39
Greenwood 5 14 11 8 — 38