SUNBURY — Siena Rodgers heard the words of Selinsgrove coach Jason Hostetter ringing in her ear.
“Just play your game..."
Hostetter called the Selinsgrove senior over for coaching in the final changeover of the third set with the fate of the overall match hanging in the balance.
Rodgers quickly put her coach’s advice into action, closing out a three-set win at No. 2 singles to clinch a 3-2 Selinsgrove victory over Shikellamy in Heartland Athletic Conference Division I play on Wednesday.
Rodgers had been in a tight match with Shikellamy’s Strohecker with the two players splitting the first two sets, trading momentum as Rodgers won the first set, 6-3, only to watch Strohecker rebound to comfortably take the second, 6-2.
But the third set was anything but straightforward as Megan Strohecker took an early lead in the third set and maintained the slightest of advantages by virtue of serving first in the final set with Rodgers having to continually answer.
Rodgers’ chance came with a break of serve at 4-all in the decider, giving her a chance to close out a win as the other matches around the Sunbury Community Courts had ended. But Strohecker created two quick break point chances, needing a break of serve to extend the match, and she converted the first to level the set at 5-all.
But Rodgers quickly gained another chance to close out the match and went in front 40-love with three match points on her racquet.
“(Coach Hostetter) didn’t tell me I was the deciding match, but I figured I was,” Rodgers said of the critical coaching session. “I didn’t necessarily need the win for myself but to get it for my teammates was better.”
Strohecker saved the first two before Rodgers painted the baseline with a forehand to close out the win. With the match on the line, Hostetter relied on Rodgers’ three years of experience.
“It’s definitely an advantage having (Siena’s) experience,” Hostetter said.
With the match resting on her racquet, Rodgers zeroed in on getting the win and blocked out the noise.
“That last game, it was easier to focus, being the only match left,” Rodgers added.
The overall match was closely-fought throughout the lineup with four of the six matches going three sets. The Selinsgrove team of Berkelee Fertig and Khylee Haines opened with a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles.
“Our second doubles team is actually made up of two brand-new players, so I think it was really exciting for them to win and I think it really helped the rest of the team,” Hostetter said.
But Sabrina Doebler evened the match score at 1-all, beating Selinsgrove’s Alaina Liesenfeld in a tight straight-set match, 6-4, 6-4.
At first singles, Selinsgrove’s Eden Miller outlasted Shikellamy’s Allison Minnier, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2. Miller won three straight games late in the first set to pull in front before closing out the set with a break of serve.
But Minnier raced out to a 5-0 advantage en route to securing the second set and Miller again swung the momentum in her favor with a quick break in the third set, securing the double break and the victory a few games later.
The Shikellamy No. 1 doubles team of Maggie Johnson and Shannon Sprenkel evened the match score at 2-all with a comeback win, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
“It was a hard-fought match. (The girls) were in it to the very last point,” Shikellamy coach Delani Wolever said. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t close it out but they played excellent and I’m very proud of the skill development that I saw today.”
With the win, Selinsgrove improved to 1-1, 1-1 HAC-I, while Shikellamy fell to 0-1, 0-1 HAC-I.
Girls Tennis
Heartland Athletic Conference Division I
Selinsgrove 3, Shikellamy 2
Singles: Eden Miller (Sel) def. Allison Minnier (Shik), 6-4, 1-6, 6-2; Siena Rodgers (Sel) def. Megan Strohecket (Shik), 6-3, 2-6, 7-5; Sabrina Doebler (Shik) def. Alaina Liesenfeld (Sel), 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: Maggie Johnson/Shannon Sprenkel (Shik) def. McKenna Ulery/Miah Bassler (Sel), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4; Berkelee Fertig/Khylee Haines (Sel) def. Makenna Hoffman/McKenzie Boyer, 6-2, 6-1.
Records: Selinsgrove is 1-1, 1-1 HAC-I. Shikellamy is 0-1, 0-1 HAC-I.