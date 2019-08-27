The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Sean Rodriguez lined a home run leading off the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 6-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.
Josh Bell hit a solo homer off Philadelphia closer Hector Neris to tie it at 5 in the ninth after Corey Dickerson hit a two-run shot against his former team in the eighth to give the Phillies a one-run lead.
After stranding five runners in the ninth and 10th, the Phillies won it when Rodriguez went deep against Michael Feliz (2-4) for his fourth career walk-off homer. Rodriguez was in a 1-for-21 slump before he connected.
Bryce Harper launched a solo homer to right field with two outs in the eighth in his first game back from paternity leave to cut it to 4-3. After J.T. Realmuto’s infield single, Dickerson ripped one out to right to give the Phillies a 5-4 lead.
Dickerson, acquired from the Pirates before the July 31 trade deadline, has 21 RBIs in 19 games for the Phillies.
Bell has been slumping and wasn’t in the starting lineup but he crushed a 432-foot homer off Neris for his 33rd this season. Neris has five blown saves in 28 chances this season.
Rhys Hoskins fouled out with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth, and heard a chorus of boos as he walked to the dugout. Harper struck out swinging at a 3-2 pitch to send it to extra innings.
Mike Morin (1-0) tossed two scoreless innings for the win.
n Rockies 3, Braves 1
DENVER — Ryan McMahon hit a two-run homer in the ninth to lift Colorado to a win over Atlanta.
McMahon hit a 1-1 fastball from Jerry Blevins just over the scoreboard in right field for the second game-ending homer of his career. Nolan Arenado started the inning with a walk off Anthony Swarzak (1-2).
Jairo Diaz (5-3) blew the save in the ninth, but got the win.
Monday was a makeup from the April 10th game postponed due to inclement weather, and forced Atlanta to crisscross the country.
The Braves traveled to Denver on Sunday night after playing in New York, and right after the game boarded a plane for Toronto to take on the Blue Jays.
Colorado starter Tim Melville pitched five scoreless innings and now has allowed just one run over 12 innings since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque last week. The 29-year-old journeyman was pitching in the Atlantic League this spring before signing a minor league deal with Colorado.
He escaped a run in the fourth when Freddie Freeman was thrown out at home trying to score from second, and in the fifth Freeman grounded out with the bases loaded to end another threat.
Atlanta starter Julio Teheran didn’t allow a run over six innings and has a 13-inning scoreless streak.
n Reds 6, Marlins 3
MIAMI — Sonny Gray pitched into the seventh inning, Freddy Galvis drove in four runs, and Cincinnati beat Miami.
Gray (10-6) walked five, but limited Miami to two runs and four hits. The right-hander improved to 4-0 in August, allowing three runs in five starts.
Galvis had three hits and Eugenio Suárez hit his 36th homer for the Reds, who snapped a three-game losing streak.
Gray retired 12 consecutive batters after he allowed Neil Walker’s two-run homer in the third. He was pulled after he walked Isan Díaz and allowed Jorge Alfaro’s broken-bat single in the seventh.
Michael Lorenzen came in and retired Lewis Brinson on a sacrifice bunt, struck out pinch-hitter Curtis Granderson and got Jon Berti to bounce to shortstop.
Lorenzen also pitched a scoreless eighth before Raisel Iglesias worked the ninth. Alfaro hit his 13th homer and Brinson tripled before Iglesias struck out Martín Prado and Berti to end the game.
Galvis’ three-run homer off Pablo Lopez erased a 2-1 deficit in the fifth.
n Cardinals 12, Brewers 2
MILWAUKEE — Marcell Ozuna’s bases-loaded double keyed a six-run second inning, and surging St. Louis pounded out a victory over Milwaukee.
The Cardinals, who have won five straight, jumped on starter Gio Gonzalez (2-2) for eight runs in the first two innings en route to their 14th victory in 17 games.
Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong each homered and drove in three runs for St. Louis, which moved to a season-high 14 games above .500. The Cardinals extended their lead in the N.L. Central to three games over idle Chicago. The third-place Brewers dropped 5½ back.
Despite being staked to a 9-1 lead, starter Adam Wainwright lasted just 3 2-3 innings, throwing 90 pitches. He allowed two runs on six hits with three walks.