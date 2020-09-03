MIDDLEBURG — When Midd-West football coach Brad Hatter learned twins who were three-year starters for Milton had moved into the school district, he went straight to a Mustangs’ wrestling match in the early part of 2019.
“I wanted to see what Joe (Rodriguez) and his brother (Josh) could bring to the football team,” Hatter said.
However, once the Rodriguez twins joined his football team, Hatter realized it wasn’t just athletic skills that Joe would bring to Midd-West.
“He always had a smile on his face. Whatever was going on in his life, he always had that smile,” Hatter said. “He always tried to make life better for other people.”
To a person, that is the lasting memory of Joe Rodriguez, a 2020 graduate who tragically lost his life in an automobile accident early Sunday morning on Route 15: The 19-year-old’s smile lit up a room.
“I will miss his smile and his laugh,” Midd-West senior Hunter Wolfley said.
“He was always happy, and it didn’t matter who you were,” another Midd-West teammate — Trey Lauver — said. “He would talk to anyone.”
A great example occurred last football season. Joe Rodriguez was injured in a game against Jim Thorpe at West Snyder Elementary School, and he had to leave the field via ambulance. The players and students at Midd-West rallied around him. He was not seriously injured.
“I think that really spoke to (Joe’s) ability to connect with people,” Hatter said. “When he got injured last year, it affected the whole student body. His personality drew people in.”
Rodriguez’s death impacted another school in the region. The Rodriguez twins wrestled at Milton High School in addition to starting for three seasons on the football team.
“We were such a young team that season (2018),” Milton football coach Phil Davis said. “They both had a ton of energy, lit up a room when they walked in.”
Davis said that Joe was a great teammate.
“He was always ready to joke around and try to make somebody smile, or to just lighten the mood,” Davis said.
When the whistle blew, Davis said the jokes and smiles went away.
“When Friday night rolled around, though, he was serious,” Davis said. “Both sides of the ball, he was tremendous.”
The Mustangs will wear a patch this season to honor Rodriguez. In his memory, Lauver, Wolfley and the other Midd-West seniors vowed not to take their final high school year for granted.
“We just have to appreciate every chance we’re given,” Lauver said.