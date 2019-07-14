COAL TOWNSHIP — Since he felt good during his pre-game throwing session, Quinn Rollman was hoping he could carry his quality stuff from the bullpen to the pitching mound.
Uncorking a three-hitter and striking out six Selinsgrove batters, Rollman’s complete-game performance complemented some timely hitting as Shamokin/Mount Carmel earned a 5-1 victory over Selinsgrove in the consolation bracket of the Susquehanna Valley League playoffs Saturday.
“I was just pounding the zone,” Rollman said. “Kept hitting it.”
Anthony Stutzcavage and Marc Wetzel added two hits apiece for Shamokin/Mount Carmel, which will try to sideline host Berwick today and make it three back-to-the-wall American Legion victories in as many days. Since Mount Carmel’s high school baseball program is holding its season-ending banquet today, the start time for today’s scrap was not determined Saturday night.
Tyler Swineford plated the lone run for Selinsgrove with a sixth-inning single, while starter Blaise Zeiders suffered the loss despite scattering seven hits and fanning three.
“Quinn was good,” Shamokin/Mount Carmel manager Ed Smink said. “When his fastball is there like that and he pounds that zone like he did, (that’s really big). What he told me then was it was the first time he’s ever pitched a full seven innings.”
Needing just four pitches to induce three ground-ball outs and slide through the top of the first inning, Rollman returned to the mound several minutes later sporting a 2-0 lead he’d never relinquish during a 106-pitch outing.
“I think overall that’s a good team,” Selinsgrove manager Bryan Mohr said. “It’s a good hitting team, it’s a good defensive team for the most part and their pitching is spot on. They’ve used what, three guys in three games and took them the max. If they’re going to be the team that qualifies for regionals, you need that depth in pitching.
“And they have it.”
Shamokin/Mount Carmel’s initial uprising started innocently enough as Jack Chapman coaxed a full-count walk from Zeiders, and Damon Dowkus bounced a single through the middle. Then Zeiders hit Blair Wagner with a pitch to load the bases.
Logan Wills followed with a sacrifice fly to right field, and then Stutzcavage sliced a single to left field that plated Dowkus for a 2-0 lead.
Wagner tried to make it 3-0, but Brandon Hile’s relay to the plate of Noah Stahl’s throw from left field was just in time for catcher Ryan Aument to apply the tag.
Nonetheless, Rollman had all the run support he needed.
“They’re a great team and they’re always backing me up,” Rollman said. “I can’t give all of the credit to myself.”
Of course, Rollman helped his own cause by facing just three batters over the minimum during his first four innings — yielding one walk, two singles and striking out three. He had some help, too, as Shamokin/Mount Carmel turned a double play to end the second.
And when Selinsgrove encountered some defensive difficulties in the bottom of the fourth, Shamokin/Mount Carmel turned opportunistic and tacked on three unearned insurance runs — all with two outs — while collecting just one hit.
Stutzcavage opened the fourth with a single, and soon was in scoring position after swiping second. Able to move up on a one-out throwing error, Stutzcavage was caught between third and home as Evan Salamone struck out, but Selinsgrove could not execute the rundown and the lead grew to 3-0.
Reed Witkoski was hit by a pitch and later scored when a ground ball was booted into the outfield and Rollman, who reached on an error, made it 5-0 on Chapman’s RBI single.
“Our defense cost us a little bit today, but we have a younger group of guys and we knew that going into it,” Mohr said. “From the beginning of the year until now, all of them have developed a ton. For that, I’m proud of them for coming out here.”
Selinsgrove finally nicked Rollman for a run in the sixth when Aument reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and scored on Swineford’s two-out single.
One inning later, with his pitch count nearing the max (105), Rollman registered his sixth and final strikeout when Wills squeezed Tyler Dugan’s foul tip to close out his first career complete game.
“It’s real big to go a complete game,” Rollman said. “You’re limited with pitchers, and each pitcher has to take a break after they pitch, so having somebody come in there (and throw a complete game) so you don’t have to use the rest day, that’s good.
“Now we’ve got (some guys) fresh for tomorrow. We’re good to go.”
AMERICAN LEGION PLAYOFFS
ELIMINATION GAME
SHAMOKIN/MT CARMEL 5, SELINSGROVE 1
Selinsgrove 000`001`0 — 1`3`5
Shamokin/MC 200`300`x — 5`7`1
Blaise Zeiders, Tyler Swineford (6) and Ryan Aument; Quinn Rollman and Logan Wills.
WP: Rollman. LP: Zeiders.
Selinsgrove: Swineford 1-for-3, RBI; Zeiders 1-for-2, walk; Michael Beaver 1-for-3.
Shamokin/Mount Carmel: Anthony Stutzcavage 2-for-3, run, stolen base, RBI; Marc Wetzel 2-for-3; Jack Chapman 1-for-2, run, walk, RBI; Damon Dowkus 1-for-4, run, stolen base; Blair Wagner 1-for-2, hbp, walk; Logan Wills 0-for-2, sac fly, RBI.