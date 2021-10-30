SELINSGROVE — Alfred Romano scored a pair of goals in a 32-second span midway through the first half, and Lewisburg dominated Loyalsock in a 6-0 District 4 Class 2A boys soccer quarterfinal Saturday.
"The offense definitely got it done, Alfred especially," Lewisburg senior Simon Stumbris said.
"It felt good," Romano said. "I don't have a lot of experience in the playoffs, but the goal is to score. That's my job."
The Green Dragons (15-1-1) controlled play early, but they didn't break through until 23:08 was left in the half. Romano gathered the ball after a poor clearance and drilled a shot into the bottom corner of the goal from 25 yards.
"As soon as I scored the first one, I think they put their heads down and we got to work," Romano said.
Romano beat Loyalsock's goalkeeper to a header by Nick Passaniti and flicked it into the net with 22:36 left for a 2-0 lead.
"Nick played the ball, and all I had to do was tap it and it went in," Romano said.
By the time Romano had two goals, the Lancers (9-10-1) had only one noteworthy possession on Lewisburg's side of the field, and they hadn't sniffed their attacking third. That was due to Lewisburg's midfield or defense winning nearly every loose ball, and stamping out any Loyalsock attack before it crossed midfield.
"One of the main things we work on is backing each other up," Stumbris said. "We make sure there is always someone behind the person going for the ball. The communication with that definitely helps us keep the ball."
Reese Dieffenderfer made the score 3-0 with two minutes to play in the first half. Passaniti scored less than 10 minutes into the second half on a beautiful run past a pair of Loyalsock defenders.
With 18:25 left in the match, Philip Permyashkin slotted in a shot with an assist from Darrien Svilokos. Just more than a minute later, Caleb Kim made a run down the right sideline and drilled a pinpoint shot from the corner that bounced off the inside of the post and deflected into the goal off the Lancers' goalkeeper.
"We connected pretty well," Stumbris said. "We could have moved the ball faster, definitely, but it was a slick surface."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A QUARTERFINAL
at Selinsgrove H.S.
LEWISBURG 6, LOYALSOCK 0
First half
Lew-Alfred Romano, 16:52; Lew-Romano (Nick Passaniti), 17:24; Lew-Reese Dieffenderfer, 37:56.
Second half
Lew-Passaniti, 48:39; Lew-Philip Permyashkin (Darrien Svilokos), 61:35; Lew-Own goal, 62:46.
Shots: Lew 32-3. Shots on goal: Lew 19-2. Corners: Lew 5-1. Saves: Loyalsock 10 (Ben Grieco); Lewisburg 2 (Tony Burns).