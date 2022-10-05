LEWISBURG — It took Lewisburg's Alfred Romano fewer than 10 minutes Wednesday to make his mark in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I battle with Danville.
Set up by a great through ball from Darrien Svilokos, Romano muscled his way through a group of Ironmen defenders and deftly chipped the ball over goalkeeper Evan Haas’ head and into the goal.
“I knew that the chip would be open,” said Romano. “I’m very comfortable with that shot.”
Lewisburg (10-0-1) and Danville (11-4) entered the match as the top two teams in the District 4 Class 2A power rankings, respectively. The Green Dragons padded their lead with the win, their 10th in a row since a season-opening draw with Lower Dauphin.
Lewisburg has not lost a regular-season game since October 10, 2021, to State College. The Green Dragons get another shot at the Little Lions (7-2-1) on the road Saturday.
“I think it’s a great way for us to kind of learn and get some experience playing a tough team,” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell. “Danville had good players and we had to adjust to them, as well. I think we’re just going to play our game.”
The Green Dragons had a chance to extend their 1-0 lead late in the second half Wednesday, but a rocket from Svilokos bounced off the post and caromed harmlessly out of play.
Danville had chances to equalize late in the first half, but too often rushed shots and failed to create a good effort on goal.
“We need to be a little bit more composed in the final third,” said Ironmen coach Brian Dressler. “In the first half, we had a couple of really good chances to score and didn’t.”
Lewisburg extended its lead midway through the second half. Danville keeper Evan Haas saved an initial shot attempt by Romano, but the rebound went straight to Reese Diffenderfer. He slotted it past Haas and into the net at the 53:36 mark.
Haas was credited with 12 saves on 29 shots. Henry Harrison stopped three shots for the Green Dragons.
“Danville took us out of our game for a little while,” said Kettlewell. “We were able to gain control of it in the second half, but I’m proud of my guys for working hard and adjusting.”
For Danville, the next game is a trip to Shikellamy on Wednesday.
“'Shik's always tough,” said Dressler. “They always make it a difficult game.”
LEWISBURG 2, DANVILLE 0
First half
L-Alfred Romano (Darrien Svilokos), 8:36
Second half
L-Reese Diffenderfer, 53:36
Shots: L 29-5. Corners: L 7-5. Saves: Danville 12 (Evan Haas); Lewisburg 3 (Henry Harrison).