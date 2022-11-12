MANCHESTER — Alfred Romano was determined not to see overtime.
Not only because he and a sizable number of his Lewisburg teammates were growing wearier, but they also were dealing with a physical Conwell-Egan club flush with adrenaline as regulation ticked away.
So, Romano followed his instructions — and rolled in a late goal.
Romano’s finish with 1:17 remaining in regulation propelled Lewisburg to a 2-1 triumph over Conwell-Egan in a PIAA Class AA quarterfinal scrap Saturday at Northeastern High School’s Bobcat Stadium.
Reese Dieffenderfer also connected as the Green Dragons (20-1-1) earned a spot in Tuesday night’s semis opposite Northwestern Lehigh at a site/time to be determined. Northwestern Lehigh eliminated Fleetwood 1-0 in overtime.
“I’m so excited,” Romano said. “I don’t know who we play, but it should be fun.”
Yet not long after popping Ben Kettlewell’s crew in front, Dieffenderfer was forced to the sidelines with a lower leg injury that puts his status for the state semis in question. It also sapped energy from the Green Dragons, as Conwell-Egan began its determined search for an equalizer.
C.J. Czafit bagged the lone score for Conwell-Egan (13-8-1), pulling the Philly Catholic League entry into a 1-all tie at 69:42 when he rolled the equalizer past Henry Harrison (1 save) from the left edge of the six after a lengthy heave from the right touch landed at his opportunistic feet.
Moments later, Romano slid into the target forward role — and his sole purpose was to probe for a go-ahead score that could enhance and hopefully propel the Green Dragons’ deeper in the tournament. While neither side was able to manufacture a finish, time was winding down.
Finally, with the ball bouncing near the midfield stripe, Cohen Hoover played a ball over the top that aggressive Conwell-Egan goalkeeper Anthony Conrey (5 saves) came well off his line to try to make a play on. Romano, though, beat Conrey to the ball, took one touch to free himself and rolled in the go-ahead score.
“I knew my job was to score,” Romano said. “It was to win the game and not let it go into overtime.”
Conwell-Egan never answered Romano’s strike, as a Lewisburg side that picked up terrific efforts from center backs Matt Reish and Zach Kreisher held on.
“Matt and Zach are solid and they’re disciplined. They’re friends off the field, but their partnership on the field has just grown,” Kettlewell said. “They may be the biggest pair of center backs I’ve had.”
Lewisburg had several chances to score in the opening half, but an early Romano look was parried out of danger by Conrey. Another Romano look — he was in behind the defense when back Logan O’Keefe played a headball backward — skipped wide of the left upright. Viktor Permyashkin had several quality chances before the break, but Conrey punched away two tries and another shot sailed just over the crossbar.
As aggressive as Conwell-Egan was — particularly in the defensive third — the Eagles had problems side-stepping thrusts or created havoc with a misplay. Even though the Dragons didn’t finish, they kept looking for it.
“That’s why I tried to keep attacking throughout the game,” Romano said. “Eventually, I knew they would break and we would get the opportunity.”
Well, the Eagles broke, Romano was able to cash in and Lewisburg moved one round deeper.
“Every team at this point is good, so it doesn’t get old when you beat a quality team,” Kettlewell said. “They kind of took a lot away from us and we had to buckle down and hold on for a little while — but losing Reese kind of near the end of game (definitely) hurts.”
PIAA CLASS 2A QUARTERFINAL
at Northeastern HS
LEWISBURG 2, CONWELL-EGAN 1
Second half
L-Reese Dieffenderfer (Alfred Romano), 50:03; CE-C.J. Czafit (unassisted), 69:42; L-Romano (Cohen Hoover), 78:43.
Shots: L 7-2. Corners: L 4-1. Saves: Conwell-Egan, Anthony Conrey (5 saves); Lewisburg, Henry Harrison (1).
Records: Lewisburg is 20-1-1. Conwell-Egan is 13-8-1.