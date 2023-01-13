Regardless of the sport he is playing, Midd-West junior Noah Romig is a prolific scorer. After leading the Mustangs’ boys soccer team in goals and assists in the fall, the junior is now leading the Midd-West basketball team in scoring, rebounding and assists.
In a recent three-game run, the National Honor Society member has averaged better than 22 points a game, and he scored 30 in a game against Mifflinburg recently.
Romig’s athletic success, his academic achievements — including a GPA of 94 percent— and his involvement in the community are why he was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community, and on Valley playing fields.
Midd-West boys basketball coach Lance Adams called the junior captain the “emotional leader on our basketball team. As a junior this season, Noah has stepped up to be a leader on and off the floor. While his on-floor success has been evident, what may not be evident to others, but is very evident to the coaching staff, is his willingness to be a great teammate, especially as we endure growing pains so far this season.”
Through the first month of the season, Romig is averaging 19 points and more than five rebounds a game. He also is handing out more than five assists a game. He made six 3-pointers in a tough loss to Montoursville earlier this week.
“The guys on our team have good chemistry and when one of gets hot, we know where the hot hand is,” Romig said. “I am just glad the coaches are putting me and my teammates in the best chances to win.”
On the soccer field, Romig scored 19 goals and added 10 assists for the Mustangs. Romig said he considers soccer his top sport.
“Noah not only excels on the basketball floor but excels in the classroom, on the soccer pitch, and on the track,” Adams said.
Romig has a full class load that includes AP Biology, Honors English and anatomy and physics. With a schedule like that, it’s not surprising Romig is considering a future in the medical field.
He also spends a lot of time helping with youth camps at the school, working part-time at a local golf course and helping out at the Middlecreek Area Community Center.
“The people around me help me balance everything and I understand that for me to be successful, I need to have that big support system,” he said. “Coach Adams is very understanding if I need to go do something for community service or another organization.”
One of his favorite community outreaches is the Mini Mustang sports camps. There, high school athletes at Midd-West oversee camps with younger students to learn skills needed in soccer, basketball, track and other sports.
“This summer we ran a lot of Mini Mustang camps and being around the younger generation is important,” he said. “Helping them out is a big deal, so they can one day be successful and continue the culture of our school.”