ATHENS — Noah Romig and Owen Solomon each scored two goals for the Mustangs in a 5-0 non-conference win over Athens.
Kyle Ferster added a goal and an assist. Easton Erb contributed with two assists for Midd-West (4-3 overall, 1-0 HAC-II). The Mustangs will host Southern Columbia on Tuesday for their next game.
Midd-West 5, Athens 0
First half
MW-Owen Solomon, 24:52.
Second half
MW-Solomon (Kyle Ferster), 36:38; MW-Noah Romig (Easton Erb), 23:32; MW-Romig (Isaac Knepp), 2:46; MW-Ferster (Erb), 1:48.
Shots: MW 16-3. Corners: MW 5-2. Saves: Midd-West 7; Athens 3.