MIDDLEBURG — Noah Romig and Alex Trojan each scored twice for Midd-West during the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II match on Thursday.
Connor Stoltzfus scored the other goal and dished out an assist for the Mustangs (4-2, 1-0), who forged a 17-2 advantage in shots
Midd-West 5, Hughesville 0
First Half
MW: Noah Romig (Connor Stoltzfus), 22:30; MW: Stoltzfus (Brandon Ferster), 24:11; MW: Romig (Alex Trojan), 36:17; MW: Trojan (Mason Noll), 39:00.
Second Half
MW: Trojan (Nathan Horst), 32:10.
Shots: MW 17-2. Corners: MW 9-0. Saves: Hughesville 11; Midd-West 2.